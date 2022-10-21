Plans for a community recreation center to be built around the Big Dipper Ice Arena are taking shape, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough recreation staff and consultants.
“It’s projects like this that are exciting, especially after we open up a brand new skate park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes.
Project goals include an aquatics center with pools, a community activity center catering to seniors, children, teens and fitness, a gymnasium, indoor ballfields with artificial turf and improvements to the Big Dipper, according to consultant Chris Kastelic, with Perkins and Will.
The North Star Community Recreation Center is still years off and would be a multi-year, multimillion project designed around community needs.
Hayes said the borough assembly originally funded the project in 2019 as a study within its capital improvements program, along with community donations.
“The goal was to identify the community’s needs and desires as well as create conceptual blueprints and operational details for the facility,” Hayes said.
Tracy Vanairsdale, lead principal for the Fairbanks-based architect firm Bettisworth North, said the borough and partner consultants helped design concepts of how each component could be organized.
It would be built in phases, Vanairsdale said, “which is a sound sort of way from the financial side of things.”
Cost estimates will be projected and updated over the next month, along with potential operations and revenues.
“We’re considering all the staffing and the components required to operate a facility like this,” Vanairsdale said.
She added that costs “are a moving target,” so the next step “is to budget for the near future knowing that we’re going to being applying escalation and inflation as this projects moves forward.”
Kastelic said the feedback and community engagement prioritized a number of things, including health, wellness and social well being.
“This is really a community health imperative,” Kastelic said. “If you really think as citizens what our facilities and our government does for us, this frames it.”
He cited statistics specific to the borough population, noting that 16% were considered in poor or fair health, 40% have limited access to exercise opportunities, 11% are without health insurance and 22% are considered physically inactive.
Top factors included recreational and lap swimming, spaces for community fitness, walking and running, an indoor playground, places for senior, teen and youth activities and team sports such as basketball, volleyball and soccer. Other components sought in a full-fledged community center involve meeting centers, a cafe or food options.
The study also looked at service providers across the community to make sure nothing overlapped. While aquatic facilities exist in the borough, for example, “they may be aging or reaching the end of their usable life.”
The proposed phasing would start with an aquatics center, followed by a community activity center, an indoor sports field house, a gymnasium/indoor track and expansion of the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The aquatics center, Kastelic said, would “take on the first lift of the building,” including the center’s entry lobby, locker rooms and staff areas” and partial renovations of the Big Dipper to integrate both buildings.
The community activities phase would follow, including food services, a senior citizens “concierge center,” indoor playground and other amenities. The indoor fields section would “turn all of those outdoor turf sports into indoor scenarios for when the weather starts getting bad.”
Kastelic said any construction or addition to the site will also need to accommodate parking and snow storage.