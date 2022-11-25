Snow work

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

A loader with a bucket moves snow at Pioneer Park in Fairbanks, Alaska.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

Donnie Hayes, director of Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation, made his initial budget presentation to the borough’s parks and recreation commission Monday, highlighting a need for staff and specific equipment going into the next fiscal year.

Hayes told the commission the budget recommendation was just the first step in the upcoming budget cycle.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.