Parking concerns came front and center to the Fairbanks city council Tuesday as a business owner voiced concerns about citations and the scope of the Golden Heart Parking Services’ authority.
Concerns
David Personius, an owner-member of Two Street Gallery on Second Avenue, raised ongoing issues about car owners being issued $93 citations for expired license plate tags.
“As a business owner in the downtown core, I appreciate the need for parking enforcement of two-hour parking limits as it certainly helps flow for businesses,” Personius said. “Unfortunately what I witness on a more regular basis … is parking agents literally thumbing the back of license plates in the winter months looking for expired tags.”
Personius said he also witnessed agents looking through windows and photographing vehicle identification numbers, with the assumption to write a ticket “even though they cannot truly verify the license plate is expired.”
The city delegated responsibility for enforcing non-moving violations in the downtown core. The parking authority operates as a nonprofit and is responsible for management of the Lavery Transportation Center parking garage.
Personius said current and past city council members have sat on the parking service’s board of directors, including current Councilmember Jerry Cleworth.
“I would like to know who introduced the code proposal in 2010 for these tickets,” Personius said. “It seems a conflict of interest if not a flat-out attempt to find a way to get more revenue.”
Two Rivers resident Michelle Ethun said she voiced similar concerns in 2020 and her research found the parking service’s business license had expired.
Ethun said the parking authority receives $220,000 as a grant to manage the parking garage and keeps revenues from parking citations.
She likened the parking authority’s responsibilities to a sole-source contract that should have been placed out to bid, and should consider that in the near future.
Providing some background
Cleworth, during his council comments, provided a brief overview of the parking authority, noting in 1980 there were parking meters downtown.
“The businesses weren’t happy with that,” Cleworth said. When big box stores came in and people saw it as an alternative to paid parking, he said the Downtown Association lobbied to remove paid parking in the downtown core.
“We were working with the city to find an alternative, we went to straight anarchy,” Cleworth said. “That kinda worked OK, except people would park everywhere. There was no rotation in front of my store.”
Cleworth said the parking authority was set up as a committee, a bid request was sent out and a company eventually contracted to manage parking enforcement.
“When it came time for renewal, they didn’t want to renew the contract because they weren’t making money,” Cleworth said. He said the city spun off the parking authority as a separate nonprofit, with the city holding a seat on its volunteer board of directors.
The board currently includes the city engineer and public works director. Cleworth sits on it as a private sector individual, citing that filling the spots are difficult at best.
Cleworth said the $220,000 to manage the parking garage is a contract based on previous years’ expense to operate the garage. If there’s a surplus, the balance returns to the city. If expenses exceed its budget, the parking authority pays the difference.
He said the Fairbanks Police Department requested the parking authority to take over enforcement due to a lack of officers.
The parking authority in 2020 asked for a subsidy, Cleworth said, to operate, but a council decision upheld the mandate for the nonprofit to “stand on its two feet.”
“If it can’t issue those tickets, then it obviously can’t pay its way and the organization will go away,” Cleworth said. “We’ll be back to square one where we won’t know what to do.”
The city itself sets the rates for fines and citations, and changes are approved by the council, he added.
Jeff Jacobson, the public works director and parking authority board president, said an appeals process does exist for tickets.
“People do have mitigating circumstances we listen to, but the bottom line is there are laws and consequences for not obeying those laws,” Jacobson said.
Asking for clarity
Personius, in a follow-up letter to Fairbanks Mayor Mike Matherly, asked for clarity and for the resolution and ordinances establishing the traffic regulations and fines. He also requested documentation to support Cleworth’s statements the police department requested the authority assume parking enforcement.
Personius requested the city council review the ordinance for parking enforcement and to rescind it from the code.
“It is my opinion that the ordinance, though on the books, is fraught with ambiguity,” Personius wrote. “I further believe that the FPA is exploiting citizens with this ordinance, by rubbing license plates and looking for tabs that cannot be adhered to frozen licenses for at least 5 months of the year.”