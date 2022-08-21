Cindy Arnold of Denali received special recognition for her devotion to the Denali National Park Kennels, where she has been a reliable volunteer for nearly 10 years.
“I do it because I love the dogs and I love what their purpose is, for the park,” she said. “They are a part of this park to carry on the tradition of mushing and sledding and to help keep this park wild and pristine and free for generations to come.”
Arnold volunteers for four hours daily, Monday through Friday.
“I do everything from scooping poop to making sure water pails are filled, to just basic talking to visitors, grooming, I make sure all the dogs get their health checks,” she said. “I take care of the kennel yard and the environment.”
Arnold came to the Denali area in 2009, after retiring from working in administration at Mississippi State University for 25 years.
She began volunteering at the kennels and never stopped. She and her husband David even adopted a retiring sled dog from the park kennel.
“We adopted Trout from the Wonder Lake litter,” she said. “He was born in 2007 and passed away in 2020.”
“I just love it,” she said. “I’ll never leave these dogs.”
In honor of Arnold’s dedication, she was presented with a one-of-a-kind, homemade piece of art depicting Trout created by Samantha Winslow-McFarland, who also regularly volunteers to walk the sled dog Apollo.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.