Cindy Arnold

David Tomeo/National Park Service

Longtime Denali Park Kennel volunteer Cindy Arnold and her husband David show off the unique portrait of Trout, the retired sled dog they adopted from the park kennel long ago.

 David Tomeo/National Park Service

Cindy Arnold of Denali received special recognition for her devotion to the Denali National Park Kennels, where she has been a reliable volunteer for nearly 10 years.

“I do it because I love the dogs and I love what their purpose is, for the park,” she said. “They are a part of this park to carry on the tradition of mushing and sledding and to help keep this park wild and pristine and free for generations to come.”

