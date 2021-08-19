An effort to press education leaders to require public school students to wear face masks continued at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the first meeting of the 2021-2022 school year.
More than two dozen parents offered impassioned testimony about the dangers of Covid-19. They said everyone has a responsibility to minimize transmission by wearing face masks. A petition calling on universal masking at public schools has 831 signatures so far, according to the sponsor.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education was called on to schedule a special meeting to vote to adopt universal masking. Board President Tim Doran said in a text message on Wednesday that he has no immediate plans to call a special meeting.
Many of the same people who testified in favor of universal masking opposed opening public schools to in-person classes last year. They said that the school board is responsible for students and staff who fall ill or die of Covid-19.
No child in Alaska has died of the virus but children are making up an increasing proportion of new cases, and that’s concerning health care providers.
Seven out of 65 people receiving in-patient care at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital were being treated for Covid-19 as of Wednesday morning. One is a teenager, according to the hospital spokeswoman.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough is currently designated as having high virus transmission.
“Mask wearing only works really well when everyone does it,” said Paula Kunkel, a health care worker and parent of children who are not old enough for the Covid-19 vaccine.
Elizabeth Wood, a nurse, said the school board was being reckless with people’s lives by making masks optional.
“I am the one who is going to hand you that dead baby or that dead child for the last time,” she said. “I am the one who has to be sad with you or cry with you when your mother dies.”
Nancy Mazurek is a retired educator and grandparent of schoolchildren.
“I am just really full of fear and I hope you act and do your job to keep kids safe,” she told the Board of Education.
“We are begging you to protect our children,” said Marla Statscewich.
Elizabeth Nadin said unvaccinated children are “sitting ducks.”
Some people chastised education leaders saying they are ignoring the advice of public health experts. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics are among the groups calling for universal masking in schools.
Some testifiers compared optional masking to permitting guns to be brought to school or allowing people to drink and drive.
“No one has a right to infect others with a potential deadly virus,” said Tori Tragis.
According to Alaska Public Media, three of the top-five biggest school districts in Alaska are making masks optional. They are the Fairbanks, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Kenai Peninsula Borough districts.
Karen Melin, acting superintendent for the Fairbanks school district, briefed the Board of Education on the district’s approach to dealing with Covid-19. There are fewer protocols than during the 2020-2021 school year. Masks are optional and students are no longer being grouped in small cohorts. Cleaning and hand washing will continue to be stressed.
The No. 1 thing is that people who are feeling ill should not enter school buildings, Melin said.
“If you are sick, stay home,” she said.
Covid-positive students and staff will be asked to isolate for up to 10 days.
Close contacts are people within 3 to 6 feet of an infected person. They will be called on to quarantine depending on vaccination status and masking habits.
The district is following public health guidance put out by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. A fact sheet called “Feeling sick or exposed to Covid-19, now what?” outlines some of the rules. A student identified as a close contact but has no symptoms and is vaccinated will be allowed to continue attending school.
The testing and quarantine requirement will also be waived for a close contact who wears a mask to school and shows no symptoms provided the potential exposure involved another person who practiced masking.
Unvaccinated students identified as a close contact of someone who contracted Covid-19 will be asked to get tested and quarantine. The same for students who do not wear a mask while at school.
This year, the school district is offering free testing.
Shelly Foint-Anderson, nurse manager at Fairbanks public health, said her agency will work closely with school nurses when positive virus cases are identified. Each case will be handled differently depending on factors including when exposure took place.
Yumi McCulloch, director of public relations for the school district, said the district has free rapid testing and people who test negative will be allowed to stay in school, but Foint-Anderson said it won’t be that easy because someone can test negative for the virus and still be a virus carrier and spreader if the test was conducted too soon.
“The bottom line is it’s very confusing,” Point-Anderson said. “We would take each case individually. We are working with families. We are working with schools, and we are trying to have the best outcome for everybody based one what is going on in our community.”
The district ended its practice of providing an online tracker of cases at local schools. It’s not clear why.
During the closing comments of the school board meeting, Erin Morotti called for an immediate vote to adopt universal masking in schools when virus transmission in the borough is substantial or high.
Doran ruled that such a vote was improper because it would need to be advertised prior to a school board meeting.