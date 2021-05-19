For one C&R Pipe and Steel employee, the tragedy of the May 3 warehouse fire led to an incredible story.
C&R employee Henri Devoe was living on one end of the warehouse that burned down in early May. Devoe’s pet parakeet, Choo, was in a cage in the warehouse at the time of the fire. Devoe said he tried to get in to rescue his bird, but the fire expanded too quickly.
“We were trying to put the fire out, and all of a sudden it just got away,” Devoe said. He thought that he would never see the parakeet again.
“I couldn’t get inside to get him ... so I thought I lost him,” he said.
While the parakeet was literally lost, Devoe was metaphorically so.
“I was lost and really didn’t know what to do,” Devoe said, “He was my little buddy.”
Devoe adopted Choo from a Petco store eight years ago because he wanted a companion, “something to come home to and feed, just to take care of.”
Thinking the bird had perished in the fire, Devoe had given up hope of ever seeing Choo again. But four days later, a fellow pipeworker called about a turquoise parakeet found in a pipe at the Alyeska pipe yard.
“All the dots just kept on connecting,” Devoe said. Choo apparently had somehow managed to escape from his cage and had escaped the fire.
“It was just amazing,” Devoe said, and even more incredible that the bird found his way to another pipe yard. He pointed out that Choo’s cage faced the window, so the bird had seen pipes; Devoe’s theory is that the parakeet potentially recognized the piping in another yard and believed he was home.
Despite being out in the cold for four days, the bird survived more or less unscathed. According to Devoe, Choo was dehydrated, stressed and a bit discolored, but other than that unharmed.
After days of thinking he had lost his bird forever, Devoe is extremely thankful to have Choo back.
“It was just an amazing, amazing thing because I really loved him,” Devoe said. “And after I got him [back] I said ‘I guess you really loved me too because you made it back.’”
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.