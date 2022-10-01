It took three months and 55 delegates to hammer out Alaska’s Constitution in the 1955-1956 winter season at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Its supporters have noted it took the best pieces of other states’ constitutions while remaining minimal.
Now the state constitution goes before the voters Nov. 8 for the once-a-decade question in Ballot Measure 1: Shall there be a constitutional convention?
A “yes” vote sets up a process that would reopen the document, call for delegate elections and debate what changes should be made. A “no” vote preserves the document and the process by which it can be amended.
The Alaska Legislature can also call for a constitutional convention at any time.
If voters approve a constitutional convention, lawmakers can decide whether to more thoroughly outline the process or adhere to the framework used in 1955, but people ultimately elect the delegates at the next general election. Once elected, the delegates will meet and debate what changes need to be made, with a final version requiring only a majority vote of the delegation.
Alaska’s voters have the final say in adopting the final document.
Concerns about whether to constitutionalize the Permanent Fund dividend, the state’s consistent financial woes and abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade are stirring up debate.
Supporters and opponents took to the stage at the University of Alaska Anchorage Tuesday in the forum debating topic.
Bob Bird, chair of the Alaska Independence Party and host of the “Talk of the Kenai” radio show, and former Alaska Lt. Gov. Loren Leman represented the pro-convention side, while Joelle Hall, president of Alaska AFL CIO and Matt Shuckerow, owner of Fathom Strategic Communications, advocated against a convention.
“Our constitution does not need an overhaul, it needs a facelift,” Bird said in his opening remarks. “Many of the systems and provisions made in 1955 were experimental and have been proven flawed.”
Uncertainty about what could replace or overhaul the existing constitution drives the anti-convention side, on top of potential costs and disruption to the state’s economy.
Hall called the convention “dangerous and expensive,” saying it would “cost at least $17 million” and take six years to complete.
“Not only would it open up our higher founding document to a wholesale rewrite, it could cause years of economical and regulatory uncertainty, cause uncertain changes and open up Pandora’s box of hot button issues,” Hall said. “Alaska has the strongest right to privacy in this country and mirrors Alaska’s independent and libertarian nature.”
Lemen disputes the $17 million cost, adding that benefits to Alaska would “far surpass the cost to this investment.”
Shuckerow added the Legislature will set up the convention’s framework; otherwise, it must follow the original 1955 guidance. He noted the Legislature’s difficulty in organizing, let alone deciding on topics.
Anti-convention panelists were asked about concerns against constitutionalizing the PFD, noting it’s been seven years since residents were paid a dividend using the correct formula.
“A convention would open up the constitution to changing the PFD in a way no one agrees with,” Shuckerow said. “It could be a wholesale elimination of the fund or solidifying the current method ... There’s no consensus and even conservative lawmakers have acknowledged this process is dangerous.”
Bird said the question of a convention wouldn’t be an issue if legislators followed the formula in the first place.
“[The PFD] is the choo-choo driving this whole train,” Bird said. “It’s not a related issue, but many long-time Alaskans see the PFD as compensation for the fact we are not on an equal footing with our sister states.”
Lemen added there are deep concerns over how the state judicial council, which reviews and selects judges for the governor’s approval, has operated and been partisan in favor of Democrats.
Shuckerow said the pro-convention supporters make the topic “a partisan issue” instead of focusing on the “inherent risks associated with it.” Shuckerow, a Republican, said the anti-convention party involves a broad bipartisan effort to oppose Measure 1.
Shuckerow called it an unpredictable process where delegates could vote or debate on single lines or items in the constitution and involve “horse trading between delegates.”
Asked what changes a pro-convention side would want to see, Bird said “we don’t know what changes could possibly come out” of a convention.
“Obviously, the [PFD] needs to be constitutionalized, and the judicial council is rotten and has to go,” he said.
Lemen said a constitutional convention provides an advantage over the amendment process in that it involves a majority function among its delegates. A normal constitutional amendment can be put on the ballot through referral by the legislature and involves a two-thirds vote.
“The back up on any constitutional convention are the people,” he said. “Whatever comes from the convention is going to have to be palatable to where people can accept it.”
Delegate concerns
Delegates are elected in the same manner as lawmakers or the governor, something Hall said can be concerning. Lawmakers themselves can serve as delegates.
“The odds of someone who has massive name recognition, the machine to garner and raise money and be able to tap into existing systems gives lawmakers a distinct advantage to win a lot of those delegate seats,” Hall said.
Lemen countered that the more likely scenario was seeing more residents than lawmakers elected as delegates. Bird added delegates aren’t going to be elected overnight; it’s process that will take time, debate and pressure on lawmakers.
Another question posed how minorities and rural Alaskans will be assured a seat.
Hall noted the last extensive study, done in the 1970s, would call for 60 seats, one for each House and Senate district.
“If you talk about representation, there’s the one-person-one-vote aspect and then there’s ‘we’re going to debate everything about what our society is about,’” Hall said.
Lemen said he doesn’t see any difference between how minorities and rural Alaskans are represented in the legislature and how they would be in a conventional delegation.
“I don’t know that we would mandate that certain minority populations have to be represented,” Lemen said. “If they run and get elected, then they will serve. … Voters will be thoughtful in selecting their delegates, and the delegates will be diligent,” Lemen said.
“We don’t know all the issues a convention might address, but we expect they would include judicial reforms and a spending cap linked to permanent fund commitments.”