It took three months and 55 delegates to hammer out Alaska’s Constitution in the 1955-1956 winter season at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Its supporters have noted it took the best pieces of other states’ constitutions while remaining minimal.

Now the state constitution goes before the voters Nov. 8 for the once-a-decade question in Ballot Measure 1: Shall there be a constitutional convention?

