Multiple people with Fairbanks connections attended an international Arctic-focused event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 in Iceland’s capital.
The Arctic Circle Assembly, hosted annually, fielded panels and discussions on different topics, from national security and peace in the Arctic to politics, economics and environmental issues.
Some of the attendees will share takeaways at a panel discussion tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center, 2300 Airport Way, said Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
Ward and mayoral special assistant Brittany Smart attended the Arctic event on behalf of the borough, where Ward sat on a panel discussing post-pandemic resiliency.
“We really focused on our [Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy] document and how it helped us focus our energies on the industries that move and shake the community and are the major employers in the area,” Ward said.
Ward said peace and security played a key role in discussions at the Arctic Assembly.
“There are nations and states that are very interested in dictating policy in the Arctic that don’t really have a dog in the fight, from my perspective,” Ward said, referring to self-described “near-Arctic states.” “They don’t live near the Arctic but their interests are either environmental or commercial, but it was interesting to hear from some of those who want to dictate how we live our lives from the equator.”
Alaska as a whole was well-represented, Ward said, with Alaska Natives in attendance and discussion about the state’s policy and economic standpoints.
Tonight’s panel came together after a number of people from Fairbanks agreed that information learned at the panel “needs to be taken home.”
“We tend not to think about things outside our state,” Ward said. “The world is a big place and a lot is happening, and we need to be part of that conversation because if we aren’t, then someone else will make those decisions for us.”
The panel will be moderated by Ian Lanig, executive director of the Institute of the North, and consist of Ward, Mike Sfraga from the U.S. Arctic Research Center, George Roe from the Arctic Energy Office, Elizabeth Dbney from Northern Alaska Environmental Center and a few speakers from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
Topics will cover the subjects discussed, developing connections and what participation means for Fairbanks as an Arctic community. Some of the topics broached include the changing climate, commercial considerations and daily life and “how we need to be willing and able to take that conversation to a national stage.”
