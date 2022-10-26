Arctic Nations

As the geopolitical race to control the Arctic ratchets up, Mike Sfraga with the U.S. Arctic Research Commission said Fairbanks and Alaska as a whole plays an integral part in securing interests. Polar Institute

Multiple people with Fairbanks connections attended an international Arctic-focused event from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 in Iceland’s capital.

The Arctic Circle Assembly, hosted annually, fielded panels and discussions on different topics, from national security and peace in the Arctic to politics, economics and environmental issues.

