Nuclear town hall

Gwen Holdmann, University of Alaska Fairbanks’s associate vice chancellor of research, oversees a town hall on nuclear microreactors Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Noel Wien Library.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A panel discussion featuring vendors for nuclear microreactors will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, 3605 Cartwright Court, Building C.

Panelists at the public event will share information about the technology and offer insights about the potential market for nuclear microreactors in Alaska. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.