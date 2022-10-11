A panel discussion featuring vendors for nuclear microreactors will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center, 3605 Cartwright Court, Building C.
Panelists at the public event will share information about the technology and offer insights about the potential market for nuclear microreactors in Alaska. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
Gwen Holdmann, the associate vice chancellor of research, innovation and industry partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, will lead the discussion. Holdmann facilitates the Alaska Nuclear Energy Working Group and has explored the use of small-scale nuclear devices as an alternative energy source. The UAF Alaska Center for Energy and Power and the Fairbanks Economic Development Corp. are hosting the presentation.