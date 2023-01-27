Panda Express

Courtesy of Emily Jitsumasa

Panda Express opens on Friday morning, Jan. 27, 2023.

Eating today at Panda Express? Tell them who sent you and put dollars into the pocket of a worthy Fairbanks organization.

This morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. has created excitement in staff members of the local Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks. That’s because Panda Express has promised to give the Club members 50% off pre-tax profits today if, and only if, diners tell servers the Boys and Girls Club inspired them to come, or if a special coupon is presented with that same credit, according to Club Unit Director Mo Dart. That coupon can be found on the Boys and Girls Club’s Facebook page.