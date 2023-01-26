Think about cutting back on your breakfast in favor of some quick Asian dining. Panda Express’s Fairbanks location is opening, about one month later than originally expected.

Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m Friday at 523 Harold Bentley Ave. The first 88 guests receive a free gift — a gift bag featuring Panda Express merch and a coupon. Additionally, the location will donate 50% of pre-tax event proceeds from opening day to the Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks, according to a release from the company. In order for guest orders to go toward the donation, guests must show an event flyer about the restaurant’s opening or verbally mention that the order is for the Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks fundraising event.

