Think about cutting back on your breakfast in favor of some quick Asian dining. Panda Express’s Fairbanks location is opening, about one month later than originally expected.
Panda Express is celebrating the grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m Friday at 523 Harold Bentley Ave. The first 88 guests receive a free gift — a gift bag featuring Panda Express merch and a coupon. Additionally, the location will donate 50% of pre-tax event proceeds from opening day to the Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks, according to a release from the company. In order for guest orders to go toward the donation, guests must show an event flyer about the restaurant’s opening or verbally mention that the order is for the Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks fundraising event.
“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Fairbanks community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities,” KC Trance, Panda Express area coach of operations, announced in the news release. “We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American-Chinese favorites and discover their own.”
The restaurant encompasses 2,300 square feet with 48 seats, the construction site’s project manager told the News-Miner in October. Some of the chain’s signature dishes include The Original Orange Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast and Wok-Fired Shrimp.
Panda Express is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fast-food chain serves American-Chinese food in 2,400 locations. The company began in 1983, started by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng.
