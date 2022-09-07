Both Republican candidates for Alaska’s lone U.S. seat in the November general election called on each other to quit Monday. Both declined.
Former Alaska governor and current candidate for U.S. House Sarah Palin rejected an Aug. 31 call from Republican candidate Nick Begich III during a media conference at her Wasilla home Monday.
Both Palin and Begich lost to Democrat Mary Peltola in the special general election to fill the remaining term of Rep. Don Young, who died in March.
The deadline for candidates to withdraw from the November general election ended Monday at 5 p.m.
“I’m calling on negative Nick Begich to get out of this race,” Palin told reporters at the conference. “He does not represent the best of Alaska. He represents the good ol’ boys network, the establishment and the liberals in the Democratic party. Only a Democratic sympathizer would stay in this race after getting thumped three times … in a row by his GOP opponent just to enable a Democrat to hold the Alaska people’s seat in the United States House of Representatives.”
She added “Republican votes are being split” and criticized rank choice voting as “a scheme,” a “train wreck” and a “racket.”
She also criticized “the good ol’ boys polling” that showed her losing to Begich leading up to the elections.
Palin spent a lengthy time criticizing Begich and his background, lambasted the media in general for perpetuating lies and said “Alaskans are disgusted by all this negative campaigning.”
She also defended her decision to resign as governor in 2009, calling it the right decision and saying she was confident that her lieutenant governor Sean Parnell would do well in the role as governor.
On Monday, Begich issued a statement to the press saying he will remain in the November general election race for the seat’s full two-year term and that his campaign “is confident that we are on a positive trajectory to win in November.”
He also noted Palin’s performance in the special election “was embarrassing as a former Governor and Vice Presidential candidate.
In an Aug. 31 letter following the election results, Begich noted voters didn’t necessarily favor Palin.
“The biggest lesson as we move into the 2022 General election is that ranked choice voting showed that a vote for Sarah Palin is in reality a vote for Mary Peltola,” Begich wrote. “Palin simply doesn’t have enough support from Alaskans to win an election.”
He added “Sarah Palin cannot win a race because her unfavorable rating is so high.”
Like Palin, Begich criticized rank choice voting as splitting the vote, adding in his Aug. 31 letter the polls show “that Alaskans are looking for a less polarizing candidate than Mary Peltola.”
During the Aug. 31 tabulation and vote redistribution, about half of Begich’s votes went to Palin. Just over a quarter ranked Peltola as their second choice, allowing the Democrat and former state legislator to cement her win.
A fifth of the votes were considered exhausted because voters either selected a candidate already eliminated or did not select a second choice after Begich.
