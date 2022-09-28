Pakalolo Supply Company is set to become Alaska’s second onsite marijuana consumption lounge.
Pakalolo owner Cole Hollister broke the news Monday night when the business’ local request to waive protest came before the Fairbanks City Council. The Marijuana Control Board unanimously granted Pakalolo an endorsement Thursday.
Hollister said Pakalolo, which was the first licensed marijuana retail store in the state, was originally designed to have an onsite consumption component six years ago, “but the state had no regulatory framework at the time.”
According to a memo from the city clerk’s office, a Fairbanks building department official recommended waving any protest, contingent upon the occupancy certificate, and the Fairbanks Police Department reported the retail business had zero calls.
The first onsite consumption lounge in Alaska, Good Titrations, opened its cannabis and coffee lounge in April 2021 at 506 Merhar Ave. The Pakalolo facility is under construction and will open after receiving its occupancy certificate.
“The area behind our store will now become a consumption lounge as originally planned,” Hollister said. “We have every intention of being a responsible consumption lounge owner, as we have been for retail and cultivation.”
Hollister’s application stressed the importance of security, including surveillance cameras in the lounge and silent alarms as well as consistent ID check to ensure the lounge’s customers are at least 21 years old. The lounge itself will be separate from Pakalolo’s retail door.