Pakalolo Supply Co.

Dorothy Chomicz/News-Miner

Pakalolo Supply Co. owners co-owners Tyler Hollister and Keenan Hollister pose with budtenders Alyssa Ortiz and Nick Mardeusz last month at their Fairbanks store.

 Dorothy Chomicz/News-Miner

Pakalolo Supply Company is set to become Alaska’s second onsite marijuana consumption lounge.

Pakalolo owner Cole Hollister broke the news Monday night when the business’ local request to waive protest came before the Fairbanks City Council. The Marijuana Control Board unanimously granted Pakalolo an endorsement Thursday.