Fairbanks drivers are feeling the pain at the pump as Alaska gas prices reached a record high for the 10th consecutive day on Thursday. The average price of gas is over $5 per gallon in Alaska — and slightly higher in Fairbanks — and there is no indication that the cost will drop in the foreseeable future.
The price of gas has been steadily rising for nearly two weeks. On Thursday, the average price of regular gas at Fairbanks pumps soared to $5.18, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). This is $0.38 higher than a week ago and nearly $2 higher than the average price of gas a year ago. Diesel increased by a similar margin, averaging $5.32 per gallon in Fairbanks on Thursday, according to AAA.
At the Fred Meyer east gas station, many Fairbanksans were purchasing gas for the first time since the dramatic increase. Drivers were shocked and frustrated by the price tag, but most were also resigned to the increase.
“It just went up like a dollar overnight — what happened?” Gilbert Saucedo said while fueling his SUV, adding that he was angry about the increase. “I want Trump back in office,” added Saucedo who, like fellow driver Phillip Kelly, blamed U.S. President Joe Biden for high prices.
While unhappy, Kelly was resigned to the high prices. “You gotta deal with it,” he said, “there’s not much you can do.”
“It is high, obviously,” said Will Waite, who estimates that he’s paying $30 to $40 more per trip to fill up his truck. Waite added that he attributed the increase primarily to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation rather than to Biden. “I’m not blaming the economy or anything on the current administration.” Instead of pointing fingers, given everything going on in the world, “we all need to be nicer to each other,” Waite said.
Although there is nothing people can do to avoid the painful price at the pump, Fairbanksans are taking some measures to keep their costs as low as possible. To cope, residents such as Saucedo and Waite, have been driving less and trying to plan trips more efficiently. Kelly even traded his truck for a more fuel efficient car due to high gas prices.
Waite added that he compares prices at different stations and plans accordingly. “We’re definitely looking to see who has the lowest price,” he said, adding that he was gassing up at Fred Meyers to get the shopper’s discount.
While gas prices are rising across the nation, Alaska has been hit particularly hard: The state experienced the largest increase over the past week of any state. Alaska now has the fifth-highest gas prices in the country.
There is no singular reason behind the spiking gas prices. Rather, the rise is due to a variety of factors, including inflation, crude oil volatility, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the United States’ subsequent embargo of Russian oil and gas. On top of these reasons, gas prices generally increase during the summer months because people are driving more, therefore creating higher demand, and because refineries switch to a more expensive summer blend of gas.
“Tighter supply and increase demand have pushed pump prices higher,” reads a statement from AAA. “This supply [and] demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices.”