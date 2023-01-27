Eating today at Panda Express? Tell them who sent you and put dollars into the pocket of a worthy Fairbanks organization.
This morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. has created excitement in staff members of the local Boys and Girls Club of Fairbanks. That’s because Panda Express has promised to give the Club members 50% off pre-tax profits today if, and only if, diners tell servers the Boys and Girls Club inspired them to come, or if a special coupon is presented with that same credit, according to Club Unit Director Mo Dart. That coupon can be found on the Boys and Girls Club’s Facebook page.