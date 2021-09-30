Former and current police officers spoke to the city on Monday about feeling overworked, underpaid, unappreciated and on the verge of leaving the department, already struggling from high turnover.
In a heated Fairbanks City Council meeting Monday, testifiers filled City Hall, urging the city to improve the pay and working environment at the Fairbanks Police Department.
“I have spoken with a number of patrol officers about how many of them intend to be here in the next three years if things don’t change, and not a single officer said that they plan to,” said officer Cameron Glodowski.
Tyler Hanson has worked at FPD for just about a month, and he said that “as a brand new guy,” he can see that the department is “in a lot of trouble.”
“There’s people leaving, there’s going to be more,” Hanson said. “And the only people that will suffer here are the citizens that you guys represent.”
Understaffed
The department serves more than 30,000 people daily and is currently 11 officers short. Most days, weekends included, only two people are assigned to a shift, with officers responding to dangerous calls with one backup person, Glodowski said.
“We are understaffed to levels of being dangerous to both our officers and the community,” Glodowski said.
Officer Andrew Wixon said: “I want you to imagine calling 911 saying that someone broke into your house and dispatch telling you we have no one available.”
While constantly hiring more people, in the past five years the department brought in 45 officers and lost 50.
“We’re losing them faster than we’re hiring them,” Wixon said. “FPD can’t and won’t survive at the rate we’re going.”
Overworked
Not having enough employees means that officers work five to 20 hours of overtime every week, said Rebecca Burcell, a wife of an officer who came to the meeting on behalf of herself and eight other FPD spouses.
“They come home every night,” Burcell said, “but many days that’s all we see of them.”
Wixon said that this summer, “every other email from supervisors” was about forced overtime, and officers did not get the family time they needed.
“As a cop surviving in this career, going home and separating — you need to have that time,” he said.
Wixon said that he knows “for a fact that multiple officers are considering leaving in the near future if things don’t start to change” — including him.
“For the first time in my life, I’ve had a talk with my family about other places to be a cop,” said Wixon, a lifelong Fairbanks and an FPD officer of about five years. “Because this kid who grew up in this great city, who wanted to raise his family in a city, is running out of steam and not feeling valued as an employee or an officer.”
Underpaid
Some officers leave for better paying agencies, which Alaska State Troopers pay more, in addition to payments toward retirement, annual raises, bonuses and well-paid overtime. Last year three supervisors left for the North Pole Police Department, which doesn’t pay more, but offers an annual 3% cost of living increase in their wages and a much smaller call volume, according to FPD Chief Ron Dupee.
Burcell said that the amount of money the city pays officers for their services — as challenging and demanding as in other agencies — shows the value the city assigned to them.
“If you don’t want to chase state money, the officers you’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in will,” Burcell said. “You’ll be constantly stuck in this cycle of hiring to replace officers that are leaving, never increasing your officer count.”
“They didn’t really have my back”
Trevor Norris was not chasing better pay and still just resigned from FPD. Dupee said Norris left because he always wanted to travel around the state, but Norris testified otherwise.
“I solely left because of my experience with the city of Fairbanks,” Norris said.
Norris didn’t explain what pushed him to leave, but gave an example of a frustrating situation. During his first year, he was obligated to pay the city about $25,000 back because he was mistakenly paid the step above his pay grade, and “that was partially (his) fault for not checking paychecks.”
“It became pretty clear to me that, you know, no matter how much I tried working different things out, they didn’t really have my back,” Norris said. “There’s a number of things that I’d be happy to talk about personally, but I don’t think here would be the appropriate place.”
Clint Brubeck who has been an FPD officer for almost four and a half years said: “We don’t feel we have support from the city. We need to see movement, not just words.”
The response from the city
The council is discussing offering paid family and funeral leave to city employees. During a work session on Monday, they spoke about allocating a portion of the salary savings to current employees. An ordinance with more details will be presented at the next Finance Committee meeting on Oct. 19, at 7 a.m.
In regards to making the pay at FPD more competitive, City Mayor Jim Matherly said that “sometimes we have to take our mind off of the money and put it on the people.”
“We can’t pay the same as troopers,” he said. “But there are ways we can try to incentivize (work) — the family leave and all these other things.”
Council member Aaron Gibson said that the council should better prioritize spending the tax dollars, “because having a safe city is important,” while Council member Jim Clark said that “money doesn’t answer all problems,” and improving the environment should be the focus.
Every council member thanked the testifiers for coming forward and sharing their candid comments, but officers asked for more collaboration with the city.
“We’re having these meetings to discuss how to solve retention issues with officers and yet, to my knowledge and to this date, no officers have been invited to be a part of that discussion,” Glodowski said.
Council member Valerie Therein offered the council members to talk with the officers over the next month and have a work session in early November.
“I’m hoping after today that you as a council will decide to sit down at a table with us and we can work together to make Fairbanks a safer place to live,” Glodowski said. “When someone calls 911 and has an emergency, no matter how dangerous or fraught with peril it is, we respond. When people are in danger, they call on us, and today we’re calling on you.”