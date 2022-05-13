Dispatchers at the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center are the first line of response when people call 9-1-1.
But two years of overtime and staff shortages are eroding stress, according to dispatch manager Kristi Merideth, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“If you’ve ever had to call 9-1-1, they deal with that day in and day out on everyone else’s emergencies and then they have their own emergencies,” Merideth said. “Mental health is deteriorating very quickly.”
At least 17 have left over the past few years, she said, including two submitted resignations last week.
“The overtime calculations went out very quickly with everyone trying to figure how much overtime they’re going to work,” Merideth said.
She said some who left were due to incomplete training, but “were the smaller number.”
“Some saw the writing on the wall of what the overtime would be and decided not to stay,” Merideth said.
According to communications director Teal Soden, the city will only have 10 dispatchers after last week’s resignations. Two of those 10 are only partially trained. The FECC has an additional four non-dispatch staff.
The city budgeted for 21 full-time staff, including 17 full-time dispatchers.
Dispatch staff handled a total of 40,065 incoming 9-1-1 calls in 2020 and 41,663 calls in 2021, according to data provided by the city. As of Monday, dispatchers have handled 10,906 calls. Paramedic/ambulance calls also increased during the pandemic.
Prior to that, the city managed between 37,217 9-1-1 calls in 2017 and 36,681 calls in 2019. The last time it spiked beyond 40,000 calls was 2015.
The city’s dispatch center covers dispatches for 20 agencies in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Denali Borough and the Delta Community. This includes Fairbanks and North Pole police departments, 10 fire/emergency medical service agencies, five additional fire departments and three EMS-specific only agencies.
Soden said call frequencies can vary month to month depending on the season, and call length can vary depending on the emergency.
Merideth added she received phone calls over the weekend from employees who are normally strong and have a positive outlook.
“They are having a difficult time dealing with this overtime,” Merideth said. “They are working six or seven days a week, they’re exhausted and tired and have no time for their families or anything else.”
Support
At Monday’s council meeting, Mayor Jim Matherly acknowledged staff have had to “deal with challenges well beyond circumstances” over the last two years.
“Our city administration understands that mental health is as important as physical health,” Matherly said. “Many of their families have experienced stress, anxiety and even depression due to ever changing schedules, additional overtime and increased community needs.”
As a result, his office implemented a second call-in employee assistance program to address mental health needs that both city workers and their immediate family members can use.
“There is no more need to wait for scheduling or availability as with a traditional EAP,” Matherly said. “After the initial phone session, followup sessions are planned for next steps.
The only barrier, he said, is “not reaching out at all.”
Other changes
Merideth said she implemented a new four-day, 12-hour shift schedule to give employees “some time off.”
She said the communications center reduced the number of people required on the floor. But staffing changes have caveats, she said, as people who call will be placed on hold longer, as will police officers and area firefighters.
“There will be a delay because there is only so much we can cover at a time,” Merideth said.
On a higher level, Merideth takes on as many day-to-day projects as she can from her location.
The city has been trying to recruit heavily for dispatchers according to Soden, the city’s public information officer. A $15,000 lateral hiring bonus is being offered.
“A laterally hired dispatcher is extremely beneficial because they have training and experience,” Soden said Wednesday.