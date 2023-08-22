Visitors to Alaska’s national parks spent more than $1.16 billion in the state in 2022, according to a report from the National Parks Service.
“The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” NPS Director Chuck Sams stated in a news release.
Spending at Denali National Park was $475 million or 40% of total Alaska tourist spending in 2022, according to the release. Glacier Bay National Park was responsible for $225 million in spending.
Tourist spending has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, according to data on the NPS website. Tourist spending in Alaska slumped in 2020 and 2021 with $278 million and $627 million respectively. In 2019, tourists spent $1.5 billion in the state.
Transportation services made up over 40% of 2022’s spending with $446 million, according to NPS. Visitors also spent $208 million on lodging.
Alaska’s national parks also contributed around 16,500 jobs in the state, according to the report. Nearly 25% of which were in the transportation sector.
Nationally, 312 million people visited national parks and spent $23.9 billion in 2022, according to NPS.
Alaska had the 6th highest spending from national park visitors in 2022, behind California, North Carolina, Utah, Tennessee and Virginia.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter