Denali Park view

Photo courtesy of Annie Baker, North Pole

An amazing view from Inside Denali National Park.

Visitors to Alaska’s national parks spent more than $1.16 billion in the state in 2022, according to a report from the National Parks Service.

“The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” NPS Director Chuck Sams stated in a news release.

