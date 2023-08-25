Our 2 Cents, a Fairbanks-based nonprofit organization, has partnered with VIP Dry Cleaners and Laundromat to provide free showers and laundry services for people experiencing homelessness.
“Showers and laundry are such a fundamental need for everyone,” Grace Wilson, Our 2 Cents president, said. “There isn’t another place in town where you can just go and take a free shower and wash your clothes. We wanted to provide that for people who need it.”
Wilson said she reached every local laundromat about partnering with O2C, but VIP was the only one interested.
“They were really excited about partnering with us,” she said. “Nothing feels better than getting out of a fresh shower and putting on clean clothes when you haven’t had access to that before.”
Those in need can get a free voucher for showers or laundry from the counter at VIP, Wilson said. They also provide toiletries.
“No questions asked. They will just help you out and get you what you need,” she said.
VIP is located at 510 Old Steese Highway.
Since it began in March 2022, O2C has raised $7,000 for the laundry and showers program. As the name suggests, most of the money O2C raises comes from small donations from individuals. Their website encourages people to commit to donating $2 per month. They also partner with businesses for donations, including F&H Fitness and Pogo Gold Mine.
O2C was founded by Wilson in 2017 as a community fund aimed at assisting other nonprofits in the Fairbanks area.
They have raised around $190,000 since they began.
Wilson said she was inspired to start O2C after she and her family were the victims of a violent crime.
She described her work with O2C as being key to her healing process.
“That was a really hard and horrible thing to go through,” she said. “The community really showed up for us.”
O2C works on multiple projects at a time, Wilson said. In addition to the partnership with VIP, they are also raising money for the Grants for Young Leaders program — a $2,000 dollar grant open to five FNSB residents aged 5 to 17.
“This is probably one of my favorite projects,” Wilson said. “It’s really inspiring and beautiful to hear about not just what they want to do right now but how they want to change the world.”
Grants for Young Leaders aims to inspire children and teens to think of ways to improve Fairbanks, Wilson said.
The program is funded through a $10,000 donation from F&H Fitness.
Last year, awardee Na’ni’eezh Peter used her grant to promote Indigenous knowledge by giving away children’s books authored by or for Indigenous peoples.
Also last year, 7-year-old Alex H. purchased more than 1,000 pounds of food for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank with his grant.
O2C is currently accepting Grants for Young Leaders applications on their website.
