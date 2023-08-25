Laundry and a shower

Courtesy Our 2 Cents

Josian Woo, owner of VIP Cleaners and Laundromat, and Our 2 Cents founder Grace Wilson hold a sign showing the number of free showers and loads of laundry they have funded.

 Courtesy Our 2 Cents

Our 2 Cents, a Fairbanks-based nonprofit organization, has partnered with VIP Dry Cleaners and Laundromat to provide free showers and laundry services for people experiencing homelessness.

“Showers and laundry are such a fundamental need for everyone,” Grace Wilson, Our 2 Cents president, said. “There isn’t another place in town where you can just go and take a free shower and wash your clothes. We wanted to provide that for people who need it.”

