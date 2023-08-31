Ore haul truck

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Residents check out a 95-foot-long ore haul vehicle being used by Black Gold Transport to haul gold ore from Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The moving of demonstrators from the Carlson Center back parking lot on Saturday by Fairbanks police officers prompted some rebuke by two residents at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting.

About 50 people had gathered around a 95-foot-long double-trailed truck placed on display by Black Gold Transport and Kinross Alaska for a co-sponsored Emergency Management and Youth Safety Day. About 20 people showed up with makeshift signs protesting some of the vehicles, while a couple of people crawled underneath the vehicle’s wheels to simulate being run over.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.