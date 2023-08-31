The moving of demonstrators from the Carlson Center back parking lot on Saturday by Fairbanks police officers prompted some rebuke by two residents at Monday’s Fairbanks City Council meeting.
About 50 people had gathered around a 95-foot-long double-trailed truck placed on display by Black Gold Transport and Kinross Alaska for a co-sponsored Emergency Management and Youth Safety Day. About 20 people showed up with makeshift signs protesting some of the vehicles, while a couple of people crawled underneath the vehicle’s wheels to simulate being run over.
The demonstration prompted the Fairbanks North Star Borough to contact the Fairbanks Police Department to have people removed and relocated to nearby sidewalks.
The incident is something that veteran Fairbanks attorney Mike Walleri said should be looked into.
“Everyone was very civil and that’s the way we want to keep it in Fairbanks,” Walleri said.
Walleri also questioned why Black Gold Transport wasn’t cited for having the truck parked at the Carlson Center in an alleged violation of city code.
“That’s a 95-foot vehicle, the only way get in there is on Second Street and Wilbur, and those are standard streets,” Walleri said. “It’s illegal to have anything over 29 feet without a permit. Unless they airdropped that puppy in, it’s illegal to get it there.”
The trucks will be used to haul gold ore from the Manh Choh mine in Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox near Fox on 247 miles of public highway, with a planned 60 roundtrips by the second half of 2024. The 16-axle long-combination vehicles will weigh just over 81 tons when fully loaded.
Section 78.857 of the Fairbanks municipal code states that trucks exceeding 29 feet with more than two axles can be used on designated truck routes. Deviations from such routes are allowed “to provide cargo delivery or pickup or in performance of a business service for which the vehicle is required as an essential part of the service.”
The municipal code also stipulates that permits are required for vehicles and loads which exceed 85 feet in length. The municipal code states no local or residential collector street will be used for commercial vehicles over 11,000 pounds.
Fairbanks resident Patrice Lee, like Walleri, asked the city to enforce its own code.
“We don’t need Kinross to get the idea they can control what goes on in city or borough,” Lee said. “We have laws, and they need to be respected.”
Lee added that while police officers were civil in their attempt to remove demonstrators, the police department should consider some type of training.
Officer Lane Bonham had been the first officer on scene Saturday, dressed in a beige tactical uniform not typical of an FPD uniform. Bonham had been one of the officers staffing the department’s Youth Safety Day booth in the Carlson Center.
“The police were nice and doing the best they could,” Lee said. Other officers showed up within the next 45 minutes, all in FPD uniforms, including Deputy Chief Richard Sweet.
“There was no outbursts, no bullhorns, no yelling,” Lee said. “Things were going smoothly until the police arrived.”
City Attorney Tom Chard said there a few exceptions or leeways.
City code stipulates heavy vehicles are allowed to deviate when they are “required to make deliveries or pickups or provide business service at a specific location for which the vehicle is required as an essential part of the service.” The vehicles must take most direct route “requiring the least amount of travel.”
“Once they got off the highway, if they took Lathrop, Davis and Wilbur, which is the most direct route to the Carlson Center, the code allows for the deviation,” Chard said.
Chard told KUAC FM 89.9 on Tuesday that chances are Black Gold Transport will not need a permit in the future, so long as it adheres to the stipulations.
Walleri said the city should enforce its codes, including road and noise ordinances. He said the city code prohibits unreasonable noise levels.
“The people of this city do not want these trucks barreling through their neighborhoods,” Walleri said. “These things are going to be running over a bridge about 100 feet from my house 24 hours a day, and a normal truck makes some noise going over that truck.”
The ore haul plan calls for using about two miles of Peger Road from the Mitchell Expressway to the Johansen Expressway. The Alaska Department of Transportation routes heavy trucks and vehicles through Peger since a bridge on the Steese Highway isn’t suitable for such traffic.
A segment of that route includes the Airport Way intersection and the Alaska Salmon Bake parking lot at Pioneer Park.
Kinross has stated the trucks will be equipped with modern noise suppression technology and that noise levels will not exceed 80 decibel, the Environmental Protection Agency standard.
The city code doesn’t have specific noise level limits and its limits for vehicle-based noises apply to safety signals, warning devices and emergency pressure relief valves, for excessive emergency siren noises and limits on advertising or political messages.
Some councilmembers had concerns about Saturday’s event, including Lonny Marney, who attended the Youth Safety Day.
“I just wanted to see this monster vehicle that was there,” Marney said. “There was a group ... that all peaceful.”
Marney said he was “disappointed in our police department that they did what they had to do in babysitting that truck.”
“To me, citizens are more important than companies,” Marney said. “This is a contentious topic ... and it’s just going to expand. I just hope it stays mellow.”
Sue Sprinkle said “It’s not a good look for the city” and received emails that residents were disappointed the city was using scarce police resources in such an incident.
Jerry Cleworth, however, cautioned against jumping to conclusions.
“The police did what they were supposed to — responded — and I think they did an admirable job,” Cleworth said. “Until we get all sides of the story, I wouldn’t make any kind of suggestion. You need to hear both sides.”