Fairbanks residents got their first in-person look at a controversial 95-foot-long ore hauling truck Saturday as a large group showed up at the Carlson Center parking lot to protest.
The group of about 50 people toted signs large and small decrying the truck’s purpose, which will be used to haul gold ore 247 miles from the Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox north of Fairbanks.
The demonstrations prompted a Fairbanks Police Department response after officers responded initially from a nearby Youth Safety Day hosted by the Carlson Center. The demonstrators were trespassed from the Carlson Center parking lot during Youth Safety Day.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough requested officers trespass those protesting in the area where the massive Kinross truck was parked, FPD spokesperson Teal Soden said. At least five FPD officers responded to the parking lot in the area where the Kinross truck was parked.
Later, FPD Deputy Chief Richard Sweet arrived and said anyone with signs was considered a protester and would have to relocate to the sidewalk along Second Avenue in front of the Carlson Center, or they would be arrested.
Black Gold Transport, which will be operating the trucks for the ore haul operation that ramps up in summer 2024, put the truck on display to show the public.
On Thursday, a spokesperson from Kinross told the News-Miner that the vehicle was the first one to arrive in the Fairbanks area, while the rest of the units are being constructed or refurbished. The trucks will be running up to 60 trips per day (30 trips each way), carrying gold ore from the mine for the next four or five years. According to the Manh Choh Mine information, the trucks will weigh 81 tons (down from 82.5 tons) when the trailers are fully loaded with ore.
Kinross and Black Gold have both noted the trucks will come with several safety features, including cabin cameras, a dedicated dispatch system, and modernized braking systems. Additionally experienced drivers will be hired and provided additional training to be familiarized with the routes.
Opponents have spent the last 18 months advocating that the trucks will increase safety risks for bus stops along the highway corridor; the region will see an increase in traffic delays and vehicle emissions; and the state’s roads and bridges will be adversely impacted.
The truck’s appearance at a safety day event stirred up controversy and concern from residents who have vocally opposed the vehicles being used on public highways.
“The fact that this is a children’s safety day is one of the most ironic things we can possibly think of,” protestor Sean McGuire said. “This is the opposite of safety. This is going to be a disaster in the winter with icy roads.”
Some of the protestors with signs remained near the truck after Sweet’s announcement, including Ana Goldduhn, who was lying between the vehicle’s tires with a sign that said “KINRO$$ COULDN’T CARE LESS.” She later voluntarily left her spot between the truck’s tires after a conversation with Sweet.
Resident Patrice Lee said seeing the truck for the first time comes as a shock.
“It just takes my breath away because I can’t imagine so many trucks going up and down our highways,” Lee said. She said, while not being a trucking expert, that some concerns included what she called a flimsy side dump mechanism, the quality of the vehicle’s tires, and that the vehicle’s tarping system would not properly contain the ore.
“It seems like it would be an intense vehicle to drive and require a lot of training,” Lee said. “Our winter weather, with all the snow flare-ups, along with the number of bus stops is all flying through my mind.”
Barbara Schuhmann, spokesperson for the group Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, said it was “kind of horrifying to think that that thing will be on our highways day and night all year round.”
“It’s very ironic that they would roll out it on a safety day event,” Schuhmann said. “It’s like a warning to all the school children that will be waiting for the children waiting along the bus stops as it’s coming along in the middle of winter.”
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole), who was examining the vehicle and speaking with demonstrators Saturday, said it appeared Kinross and Black Gold Transport are making every effort for safety features.
“The difference between 75 feet and 95 feet is statistically insignificant,” Prax said. “They are within the federal highway safety standards for both weight and length.”
He added, setting aside the argument of whether it should go ahead, the long-combination configuration is statistically safer than having smaller tractor-trailers.
Black Gold Transport and Kinross plan to conduct trial runs once more trucks are completed and arrive in the Fairbanks area.
“They have to try it out, they have to,” Prax noted. “It’s a whole new thing for Black Gold, so they’re going to ease into it and see what works.”
Prax noted the Manh Choh Mine could have better communicated its overall trucking plan with the public. However, he noted that when Kinross was first planning things out two years ago, it appeared plans were still very early in development.
Kinross only selected Black Gold Transport in September 2022.
“In my opinion, they have gone above and beyond in thinking this through,” Prax said.
“I don’t know enough about trucks but if you just look at it, you certainly don’t get a sense of safety,” Schuhmann said. “It’s the opposite of public safety, safety for children and passengers in general.”