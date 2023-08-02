The Manh Choh project

Contango Ore

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok.

 Contango Ore

Stakeholders involved in the state’s technical advisory committee for a Alaska/Richardson/Steese highway corridor analysis were inundated with a flood of information during a work session Wednesday in Fairbanks.

One of the standout items, however, was the estimated additional maintenance costs that would be incurred as a result of truck traffic once the Manh Choh mine ore haul plan starts in 2024, based on recent data from Kinney Engineer, the consultant hired to analyze the impacts and long-term goals for corridor.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.