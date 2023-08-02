Stakeholders involved in the state’s technical advisory committee for a Alaska/Richardson/Steese highway corridor analysis were inundated with a flood of information during a work session Wednesday in Fairbanks.
One of the standout items, however, was the estimated additional maintenance costs that would be incurred as a result of truck traffic once the Manh Choh mine ore haul plan starts in 2024, based on recent data from Kinney Engineer, the consultant hired to analyze the impacts and long-term goals for corridor.
Kinross Alaska, the majority owner in the Manh Choh joint venture project, plans to use long-combination vehicles totaling 95 feet in length to haul ore from the mine to Kinross Fort Knox mostly on 247 miles of public highways and roads.
The trips would be both ways, account for 60 trips a day in one direction, and the combined weight for the fully-loaded double trailers are 82.5 tons.
Randy Kinney, the principal engineer, estimated the weight would cause more wear on the pavement over other big rig vehicles.
“They would exert a much higher load and greater wear-and-tear on the road than other vehicles do,” Kinney said.
Based on the data, the additional truck load could cause as much as $6 million a year, he said. Kinney said the amount was based on a methodology analyzing the vehicles’ load factor and number of axles.
Kinney Engineering’s analysis also considered regular summer maintenance costs done by the Alaska Department of Transportation, winter and summer conditions and snow removal.
Winter maintenance, including additional snow plowing, between Tok and Fairbanks was estimated at $1.78 million in personnel and $1.07 million for equipment costs. About $2.1 million in one-time costs would be needed for additional equipment and $1 million for facilities.
Combined total annual costs would hover around $9.48 million.
Infrastructure costs have been a primary concern, behind what some have considered an unsafe haul plan that could last beyond its initial planned five years.
Kinross Alaska and North Pole-based Black Gold Transportation, the contracted hauler, have consistently said they will take every necessary safety measure, from safety monitoring devices to hiring only experienced drivers. Additionally, Kinross has stated that its truck plan follows state legal load limits.
Kinross selected its method of transporting the gold ore from the Manh Choh mine near Tetlin to Fort Knox after ruling out what it considered a more expensive cost to build a mill near the mine.
The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to roll out some improvements over the next five years, said DOT Planning & Program Development division director James Marks. Those projects include additional passing lanes on the Alaska and Richardson Highways and replacement of some bridges.
The $35.5 million Johnson River Bridge replacement project is budgeted for the 2024 budget year and the $65 million Gerstle River Bridge project is slated for 2025, depending on funding..
Committee member Jon Cook, with Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways, questioned the project estimates given rising construction costs throughout the state.
“Looking at every bridge project DOT has across the state and looking at the Kenai Peninsula, those costs have escalated significantly, bridge crews are at a premium and materials are two-plus years out,” Cook said. “These [Interior bridge project] costs seem a little light for jobs in the middle of nowhere.”
Marks acknowledged logistical and inflationary challenges, but DOT “is looking at things strategically there” such as ordering materials in advance.
“Most of the new estimates did go through a review process,” Marks said. He added things may change once bridge projects go out to bid and construction.
Alaska DOT engineer Leslie Daugherty provided some background on bridge safety and whether they could handle Black Gold Transportation weight loads, a topic she said has surfaced in committee meetings.
“We take these things very seriously, “ Daugherty said.
Daugherty said federal law mandates Alaska determine how loads will affect a bridge, examine signs of deterioration and other factors.
Gross vehicle weight isn’t on the list.
“That is not something that means a lot to us,” Daugherty said. She noted that with an 80,000 pound rig, “not all the axles are going to be on the bridge at the same time.”
A smaller vehicle with the same weight has a more condensed footprint, putting more pressure on a bridge, she said.
“We want to spread that weight out and from our perspective, the longer the you distribute the loads, the better,” Daugherty said.
She said the state has two load classifications: legal loads and permit loads. The trucks to be used by Black Gold meet legal load eligibility requirements.
“The ore haul truck is a known load and the bridge capacities with the affected bridges we already know,” Daugherty said. “We’ve already calculated all this information … it’s not going to have an effect on ore haul.”
Two bridges on the ore haul route, she said, cannot handle heavy loads — the Chena Hot Springs Undercrossing at Steese Highway Mile 5 and and the Chena Flood Channel Bridge. However, both bridges have a bypass.
“The fact that these two bypasses already exist is that it’s a known problem,” Daugherty said. “It’s always a thorn in our side because we have to work with trucks and permits to get them over these bridges.”
Gerstle and Johnson bridges, along with the Robertson bridge, she said, are the largest concerns because they could sustain long-term fatigue. All three truss bridges were built during World War II.
“We are trying to replace all truss bridges in the state,” Daugherty said. “Trusses are not bridges we want to have in service … it is costing a lot of maintenance time and effort.”
She added the bridges don’t modern seismic standards.
Replacing Chena Hot Springs Undercrossing and Chena Flood Channel Bridge are also being considered in part because of the need for bypasses and seismic standards.
Daugherty said the given the concern over bridges, DOT plans to watch how things play out.
“Once the haul starts, for the first three months we’re going to monitor the bridges by visual inspection on single span bridges and will set up drone routes for the larger ones,” she said. “If we find something like a crack, we are going to take action.”
The committee meets again Thursday from 1-4 p.m. at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center to discuss additional information. Because of limited meeting space, the public is encouraged to attend virtually. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/mryae59m.