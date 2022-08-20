An ordinance will make its way to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly’s meeting Thursday with the goal to adjust how delegates from Fairbanks and North Pole city councils and the board of education participate in assembly meetings.
Sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, Ordinance 2022-46 limits delegates to providing a five minute report, which could be extended at the presiding officer’s discretion.
Wilson, at a Thursday assembly committee of the whole meeting, said the intent was to streamline Assembly meeting times.
“There are times where we go to 11:30 p.m. and we’re still not done,” Wilson said. “We are as much responsible to the city representatives as we are to the people who come here to testify and make sure they get equal time.”
One of the more impactful changes would disallow city representatives from introducing an ordinance on the Assembly’s agenda.
“I did not know that delegates could place items on our agenda,” Wilson said. “I have no problem if they want to come to one of us, but I think that [an ordinance] is something for the assembly members to do themselves.”
It also removes the ability to participate in deliberations on the matters of the borough assembly. Instead, delegates could participate in debate on items affecting their agency, and only if their governing body took an official stance.
Wilson said removing the ability to debate is the most important change.
“It’s just like if we go to the school board or city council, it’s not my opinion that I’m giving,” Wilson said. “You’re sending me a representative of the Assembly, so if some questions that came up we didn’t talk about at the Assembly, I won’t have any comment at that time.”
She added if delegates wanted additional time outside the prescribed period, they are welcome to speak individually during citizens comments, which is limited to three minutes per speaker.
Wilson added the ordinance doesn’t mean the Assembly is being disrespectful to cities but rather “clarifies what will be a city’s responsibility and what will be the borough’s responsibility.”
Some North Pole and Fairbanks officials see things differently.
At a Monday North Pole meeting, Councilmember Jeff Jacobson said he can understand the ordinance’s nature but disagreed with it.
Jacobson said it “basically muzzles a city representative” and begged the question as to why a city representative should attend in the first place.
“I think it’s kind of an overreaction to perhaps a situation where someone talked longer than they should have,” Jacobson said. He added that, if that’s the case, then perhaps a city mayor or school board president should be contacted to encourage brevity of their delegates in the future.
North Pole Councilmember and assembly delegate Aino Welch agreed, adding it’s perhaps a reaction for her putting the Assembly on the spot for some decisions.
She added it would be beneficial if some or all of North Pole’s council members testified during the ordinance’s public hearing period as individual citizens.
The Fairbanks City Council will consider a resolution opposing the ordinance Monday.
The draft resolution, sponsored by Councilmember Aaron Gibson, states that “the bigger concern for the Assembly should be being fully informed on the concerns of the two home rule cities within the borough and of the school board.”
Councilmember June Rogers, Fairbanks’ representative, said she was politely warned at the start of the last Assembly meeting “to keep my report short.”
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said city delegate participation used to be greater in the past but has been slowly reduced over the years.
“That’s really unfortunate,” Cleworth said. “It’s almost as if they would like to get rid of that function entirely, and that’s too bad.”
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski provided testimony as an individual at the North Pole council and school board meetings this week on the issue.
Asked at North Pole’s meeting if the intent was something other than professional, Lojewski said the ordinance “was intended with good will and to make the meeting run more efficiently.”
“There could be some very pertinent information to our body, and [a delgate] could be jumping up and down with the answer, but we can’t get it out because it would be against the rules for you to participate,” Lojewski said.
From his perspective, Lojewski said it would be worth an extra five or 10 minutes in exchange for a “good relationship with North Pole, Fairbanks and the school board.”
Lojweski said he will probably craft some recommended amendments.
“Personally, I don’t like it because I prefer to work on a cooperative and healthy relationship between the borough, [the cities] and the school board,” Lojewski said. “I don’t think this [ordinance] acts in that interest.”