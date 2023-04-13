A proposed ordinance changing the city of Fairbanks bed tax allocation process failed to pass at Monday night’s council meeting in a 2-3 vote.
The ordinance, sponsored by Councilmembers Lonny Marney, John Ringstad and Mayor David Pruhs, would have eliminated a 20-year formula that divides revenue from hotel room rental sales.
Instead, revenue would be considered as part of the annual budget process. Any organization with a request of more than $100,000 — including Explore Fairbanks — must submit their request to the mayor’s office.
The current formula, established in 2003, remits most of the revenue to Explore Fairbanks for marketing tourism. The city gets 22.5% of the revenue, sets aside $400,000 for discretionary grants, Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation and Golden Heart Plaza maintenance.
Explore Fairbanks receives bed tax revenue from Fairbanks, the Fairbanks North Star Borough and North Pole for marketing purposes, though each entity has its own appropriation method.
About a dozen people spoke against the ordinance Monday night, the majority from tourism or hospitality fields.
“A formula creates stability and you want stability,” said Elizabeth Grizwold, Pike’s Waterfront Lodge general manager. “It allows Explore Fairbanks to keep doing its mission.”
None of the ordinance sponsors criticized Explore Fairbanks’ efforts or results.
Aaron Lojewski, who operates an aurora tour business, said Explore Fairbanks’ marketing has created a wealth of jobs and careers in the Interior over the years.
“If it goes through, every single year the city is going to say we need that extra firefighter or ambulance … it’s going be that critical service against Explore Fairbanks funding,” Lojewski said. “Over the next 10, 20 or 30 years you’re going to have death by a thousand paper cuts until Explore Fairbanks funding gets whittled to very little.”
Adriel Butler, founder of Borealis Basecamp, said the ordinance could change the dynamics between tourism and the city. He said the lack of a formula “sets up a structural conflict between the city of Fairbanks and tourism destination marketing.”
An Alaska Travel Industry Association board member, Butler noted that the organization has no predictable budget cycle, an inability to create multi-year campaigns and remains at the mercy of the state.
“Conversely, Fairbanks has one of the most enviable positions in the state with year-round tourism,” Butler said. “This is a direct result of stable funding.”
Fiscal responsibility
Ringstad said the city council must be diligent with taxpayer money.
“We as a council have to be involved and understand where the city’s money goes,” Ringstad said. “You prioritize the revenue against every other expenditure you have every year.”
Ringstad added the city has an obligation to fund city services, including public safety.
“I’ve heard from tour bus operators that they would not stop in certain areas of downtown and let tourists off because they didn’t consider it safe,” Ringstad said.
Ringstad, a new council member, said he was confused at first with what he said was a $600,000 discrepancy between the Explore Fairbanks and city budgets and wasn’t “getting any type of decent answers.”
Marney said his intent wasn’t to cut Explore Fairbanks’ budget but to “cut away the extra fluff, or money above and beyond what they asked for” and use that revenue on city services or a property tax cut.
“Where do you think [city residents] would want to see that money go, back to the city coffers or to the coffers of Explore Fairbanks?” Marney asked. “I’ve done some polling and everyone agrees Explore Fairbanks does a good job, but people don’t know much about where they get their funds from or what kind of budget they have.”
The city established the bed tax in 1979 and has slowly changed since then. It currently sits at 8% and generated $4.2 million in 2022, about $1 million more than anticipated.
In the last year, it’s become a source of discussion at several council meetings and work sessions.
Pruhs noted Monday night that another challenge came when Marney informed Explore Fairbanks in August he would seek to adjust the formula to account for 20 years of inflation.
Several committee meetings followed by an ordinance in November that redirected $100,000 for discretionary grants and Golden Heart Plaza maintenance. Pruhs had developed his budget for 2023, including a proposed $2.8 million budget for Explore Fairbanks, about $600,000 higher than originally asked.
During the budget process, Explore Fairbanks countered the city should provide 22.5% share instead of carving the entire $100,000 from its cut.
Pruhs said the ordinance creates a process to avoid any future conflicts.
“We are not here to hurt your [Explore Fairbanks] business and I explained that … you do a great job,” Pruhs said. Pruhs added the amount provided to Explore Fairbanks will be its money as spent and carried over, that it can come back to the city to request additional revenue and that ultimately the council decides how much to allocate.
A substitute by Councilmembers Jerry Cleworth and June Rogers proposed updating the formula instead, including setting aside an amount for security and public safety related to special events and providing bumps for the other entities. It also accounted for inflation to avoid “an erosion of funds.”
“This is a compromise that can hopefully see if the council and mayor can find some common middle ground to address the needs,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth added he favors a formula because he wants to avoid a year-by-year fight over funding. Pruhs said he wouldn’t support a substitution that includes a formula.
“I have already informed Mr. Cleworth that I have the votes and I will veto it [substitute],” Pruhs said.
Pruhs said regardless of an ordinance passing or failing, the city’s chief financial officer will contact Explore Fairbanks asking for financials and develop a recommended budget for 2024.
“There will be fiscal transparency and accountability,” Pruhs said.
Councilmember Crystal Tidwell, however, said she could not support either Cleworth’s substitute or Pruh’s ordinance.
“The original ordinance is very drastic and even though I might not agree, I understand Explore Fairbanks thinks it’s their money,” Tidwell said. “But that’s their job to protect what they built … I do believe they deserve some kind of certainty to a budget. We haven’t done a good job sitting down together to create something.”