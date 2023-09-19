Two Rivers Fire

Photo courtesy Mike Lowe

A Two Rivers home outside the fire service area burns on June 3, 2015, leaving a family of seven homeless.

 Photo courtesy Mike Lowe

An ordinance setting up an election on whether to dissolve the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Area Service Area heads to the Assembly for public hearing and consideration on Oct. 12.

If adopted, an in-person absentee vote would be set on Nov. 21 for eligible registered voters living in the service area boundary.

