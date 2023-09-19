An ordinance setting up an election on whether to dissolve the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Area Service Area heads to the Assembly for public hearing and consideration on Oct. 12.
If adopted, an in-person absentee vote would be set on Nov. 21 for eligible registered voters living in the service area boundary.
The borough clerk’s office certified the petition, which received the requisite minimum 505 signatures required to qualify it for the November service area election period. There were about 1,008 people who owned property in the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Area Service Area.
The fire service area covers property owners between Chena Hot Springs Road Mile 11 and Mile 27. The service area commission adopted a simple preventative and educational model for its service, opting to levy a mill rate that would generate $51,000.
During Thursday’s assembly meeting, a few Two Rivers residents spoke up briefly on the upcoming ordinance setting the dissolution election.
Two Rivers resident Ole Christenson said the petition and upcoming ordinance to set an election are steps in the right direction.
“The public outcry and response was ‘yes, we do need another vote,’” Christenson said. “We can either pass it or fail it, but one way or another, it will be positive and not iffy-iffy.”
He noted that “more people signed the petition than voted in the election.”
“I appreciate all the work people have done on this because it has not been easy,” Christenson said.
Voters approved the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area on Nov. 15, 2022, with 149 voting “yes” and 92 “no.” Another five ballots were not counted because of errors.
However, the results have turned into a contentious issue among property owners and residents who accused the borough administration and a local nonprofit of misinformation and denying property owners a right to vote on the subject.
Two Rivers resident Karen Tomasik said “a lot of misinformation, confusion and accusations” came from the fallout of the new service area.
“One thing you (the borough) have managed to do is unite a whole community against your organization because we do not want you in Two Rivers,” Tomasik said. “You being in our business has done nothing but cause confusion, concern and aggravation on so many levels because no one comes out to talk with us or inform us on anything unless we twist your arm.”
She accused the borough administration of holding up the process for issuing a contract “for an inordinate amount of time and wasted our time as a community.”
“Work with us and stop standing in the way and being an obstacle,” Tomasik said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, when asked a technical question, said no request for contracts was issued for the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers area, unlike the other five fire service areas.
“Our other fire service area contracts have long been standing, so they don’t go out for a competitive process every year,” Ward said.
Ward, during a Sept. 12 interview, noted there are additional challenges: “At this point, we still have a responsibility to provide service to the area, but there has been no acquisition of assets,” Ward said. “The services that were scoped out by the commission were very limited to preventative services.”
Steese Volunteer Fire Department provides ambulance service to Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley under its contract with the borough.
The fire service area was developed in large part due to a string of 2021 arson fires that destroyed or seriously damaged seven buildings, including the Two Rivers Lodge. A nonprofit launched an effort to stand up a volunteer fire service and the borough administration began to poll residents over the services needed.
Eventually, a fire service was established in lieu of a subscription service model. Since the November 2022 election, some attempts were made to overturn the results, including demands that the Assembly reject the election results and a lawsuit filed in Alaska district court, an option legally reserved for election contestations.
Both results failed, but the ballot initiative garnered enough signatures to hold an election to dissolve it.
Next steps
As the ordinance setting up the Two Rivers service area dissolution election advances, it will head to an Oct. 5 Assembly work session for review and Oct. 12 Assembly meeting for public hearing.
After that, the Borough Clerk’s office will notify eligible registered voters in the service area. As a service area election, the election will an absentee ballot running from Oct. 23 to Nov. 21.
Voters can vote in person at the borough clerk’s office at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St., or by mail during that period.
According to the clerk’s office, an in-person station will be set up at a location to be determined on Nov. 21. Certification results are scheduled for the regular assembly meeting on Dec. 14.
Ward stressed on Sept. 12 that only residents who live in the service area boundaries will be able to vote. Per borough code and state statute, property owners who live outside the area — such as primarily living in North Pole or Fairbanks — cannot vote.
“The idea is one person, one vote,” Ward said. “It doesn’t matter how much land you have or what your holdings are. If you live in the area, you get one vote.”
The borough administration is still unclear how a dissolution will occur if voters approve the process, said Chief of Staff Jim Williams.
“We already have started thinking about what the next steps would be if this passes, but it isn’t one of the things we haven’t figured out yet,” Williams said. “We will need to figure out how to dispose of the fund balance and any assets left over, which is just cash and liabilities at this point.”
It remains unknown what will happen with the property taxes collected thus far, with the first halt just recently due and the second amount slated for November.
“This is uncharted territory for us because it’s just one year,” Williams said.