A proposed ordinance would scale back a year-old classification on how the borough defines dangerous animals and nuisance animals.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, who sponsored the ordinance, said the changes come in response to a sharp increase in the number of dangerous animal determinations — about 120 — due to 300 animal bite cases reported.
“This ordinance really looks at the issues we have, what we are trying to correct, so staff came up with the idea to re-do the dangerous animal determination and add a section for nuisance animals,” Ward said.
The Assembly in September 2022 redefined the definition of what a dangerous animal was, severely limiting the flexibility borough animal control officers had when responding to reports.
“There were a number of issues we had with that particular ordinance, one of them being taking away the discretion an animal control officer had when making a call on dangerous animal determinations,” Ward said. “Basically with that change, any animal that fell within those parameters were declared a dangerous animal.”
Those classifications, in turn, increased the number of appeals the borough’s animal control commission heard from dog owners.
“About half of those determinations ended up getting overturned by the commission,” Ward said. “It created an additional burden for the appeals process because the discretion was taken away from the control officer.”
The goal of the new ordinance remains the same: avoid animal bites and attempt a more prescriptive, preventative approach to dealing with problem animals.
“Hopefully, we can avoid some of these full-blown interactions where you got a dog biting a person or another animal,” Ward said. “If an animal is running astray, we can deem it a nuisance and place certain conditions on it to help owners correct the behavior before it turns into something worse.”
Chief of Staff Jim Williams called the animal code before September 2022 “loosey goosey.”
“Certain conditions had to be met, and a bite wasn’t a bite until it broke skin,” Williams said. “We had a dog chasing a constituent and the dog had a regular pattern of harassing people. It didn’t meet the conditions of a dangerous animal, and when it finally did, it was a pretty bad incident.”
Williams said the pendulum swung to a more restrictive animal control code.
“This ordinance is bringing it back more into the center,” Williams said.
The new ordinance deletes previously adopted language in the borough code defining a dangerous animal and replaces it with a more flexible definition.
Animal control officers would have more flexibility to determine if an animal was dangerous, outside of the pretext that it intentionally inflicted or attempted to bite a human, killed or seriously injured a domestic animal.
Animal control officers would have discretion of whether an animal was teased or abused by an attack victim, if it was protecting itself, its owner or the owner’s property, was acting in an age-appropriate manner, if it was injured or if a bite was accidental in nature.
If an officer does rule an animal dangerous, they can recommend actions such as behavior training, spaying/neutering, muzzling in specific circumstances or avoid rough play. Officers can also set conditions such as requirements to have the animal fenced or chained, keeping the dog confined indoors, leashed or muzzled when in public or mandate behavioral training.
All decisions, including those that involve euthanasia, would be reviewed by the animal control manager, who makes a decision on a case-by-case basis.
The ordinance adds language that provides a year-long “probation” period that would allow pet owners to request the dangerous animal designation be reversed if the pet and owner met conditions.
“One of the things folks pushed back on was ‘you just labeled my dog dangerous’ and folks didn’t like that,” Williams said.
During a Sept. 7 work session, Emergency Operations Director Luke Butcher noted similar concerns.
“There are exceptions where there are cases that are written into proposed ordinance … that were heavily commented on by the public,” Butcher said.
New nuisance
designation
The ordinance introduces a new nuisance animal category. Under the designation, officers can deem an animal a nuisance if it was engaged in aggressive posturing or barking while unrestrained, bit or caused physical injury to a domestic animal, repeatedly escaped or damaged personal or public property.
An animal control officer would be able to make recommendations to minimize future nuisance behavior, much like they would with a dangerous animal determination.
Owners may appeal a determination or decision made by the Animal Control Department to the commission.
Failure to meet the conditions to correct nuisance animal behavior would result in a fine that ranges from $100 on the first offense to $300 on the third. Dangerous animal violations include $200 for first offenses, $400 for the second offense and $600 for a third offense.
Ward said those citations require the owner to still go through a court process, like all borough citations.
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan, at the Sept. 7 work session, noted that citations are issued only after a violation of set conditions.
Fines don’t require a mandatory court appearance; owners can choose to pay or go to a court hearing, make a not guilty plea and later receive judgment. A guilty determination requires the fine to be paid.
The Assembly will hold a public hearing on the ordinance at Thursday’s meeting at the Juanita Helms Administrative Center, 907 Terminal St. The general borough meeting starts at 6 p.m., but public hearings start after 7 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed online at www.fnsb.gov or broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM after 7 p.m.