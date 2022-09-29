Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly

Gary Black/News-Miner

Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Gary Black/News-Miner

 Gary Black/News-Miner

A Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance to return board of adjustment powers was “placed on the table” at the borough assembly meeting last week with the intent to pick it up later that night.

Assembly members instead refused to take it up, leaving its fate uncertain until the next meeting, said Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, the ordinance sponsor.

