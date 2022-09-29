A Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance to return board of adjustment powers was “placed on the table” at the borough assembly meeting last week with the intent to pick it up later that night.
Assembly members instead refused to take it up, leaving its fate uncertain until the next meeting, said Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski, the ordinance sponsor.
Lojewski told the Fairbanks City Council Monday night the decision leaves it “in ordinance purgatory.”
Speaking as an individual, he called the decision “one of the worst things I’ve seen happen.”
Lojewski said he briefly tabled an ordinance to allow several school bus drivers and monitors to speak in support of another ordinance creating a premium pay program.
“When we were done, I did make the motion to bring the [board of adjustment ordinance] off the table,” Lojewski said. “The assembly refused to remove it from the table.”
He added that the city representative, Councilmember Valerie Therrien, had waited three hours to share prepared debate on the issue. He apologized that Therrien couldn’t debate the issue.
Lojeweski called it improper parliamentary form because “it’s effectively killed without debate.”
“Robert’s Rules of Order states that to lay on the table is often incorrectly used or wrongly admitted with the intention of either killing or suppressing an embarrassing question without debate.”
He added he’s given the assembly members the benefit of the doubt, noting it was a long meeting.
Lojewski’s ordinance, No. 2022-51, seeks to return board of adjustment powers to the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks. It effectively would allow the city councils to settle appeals on land use decisions for land located within city boundaries.
The cities were stripped of those powers in 2016.
Assembly Presiding Officer Mindy O’Neall told the News-Miner Wednesday the ordinance could be taken up again at the next assembly meeting since it’s still on the table.
If the assembly still votes to keep the issue on the table, it effectively dies.
“My sense is that it will probably go the same way as the last meeting, but every Assembly meeting is different,” O’Neall said.
She added the ordinance could be re-introduced but would require modifications to ensure it’s not the same document.
Lojewski, at Monday’s council meeting, acknowledged if the assembly “does take it off the table, it’s probably going to get voted down pretty heavily.”
Lojewski’s ordinance faces opposition from Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s office. Ward issued a memo on Sept. 7 in support of the role remaining with the assembly, which upholds the borough’s zoning code, “rather than a city council that may not be familiar with the FNSB Zoning code, which the cities are not responsible for administering.”
Lojewski suggested that if his ordinance fails or dies on the table, the city could petition “a new makeup to the [board of adjustments] to add a permanent seat for the city of Fairbanks and a North Pole seat for an 11-member body rather than just the Assembly.”
During council comments, Therrien said if she realized the ordinance wouldn’t be picked up again, she would have used her time at the start of the assembly meeting to provide comments.
Councilmember Jerry Cleworth said it’s good to see that the issue still has a chance, but he expressed doubt.
“With the ordinances we see happening at the assembly, it seems there is a tendency to separate the borough from the city,” Cleworth said.
Cleworth called the city’s desire to have a board of appeals important “because it builds trust … and gives people an opportunity to have another body listen to an appeal and give them a feeling that justice has been served.”
He said he recalled sensing animosity between the city council and assembly as far back as the 1980s.
“It’s too bad because when the borough was conceived, it was supposed to be a combination of the municipalities and borough … but it seems it’s going further in the other direction,” Cleworth said.
