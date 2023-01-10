Two Rivers Lodge

The remnants of the Two Rivers Lodge, which was destroyed by a arson early morning, Aug. 23. Maisie Thomas/News-MIne

 Maisie Thomas/News-MIner

A Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member has sponsored an ordinance to abolish a fire service area weeks after the assembly certified the Nov. 15 elections results that created it.

The ordinance, No. 2023-04, sponsored by Assemblymember Jimi Cash, will ask voters in the newly-established Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area whether they want to keep the new service area. Cash’s draft ordinance states that “numerous property owners have expressed a desire to have ... another election as some are opposed to the creation of the fire service area and the ... potential for an additional mill levy on their property taxes.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.