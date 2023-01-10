A Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member has sponsored an ordinance to abolish a fire service area weeks after the assembly certified the Nov. 15 elections results that created it.
The ordinance, No. 2023-04, sponsored by Assemblymember Jimi Cash, will ask voters in the newly-established Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area whether they want to keep the new service area. Cash’s draft ordinance states that “numerous property owners have expressed a desire to have ... another election as some are opposed to the creation of the fire service area and the ... potential for an additional mill levy on their property taxes.”
The ordinance will be introduced Thursday night and advanced to the Assembly’s Jan. 26 meeting for a public hearing. The proposed election date, according to the ordinance, would be May 2.
While residents can speak on the topic under general citizen’s comments at Thursday’s meeting, specific public testimony on the draft ordinance won’t be heard until Jan. 26.
The fire service area covers Miles 11 to 27 of Chena Hot Springs Road. The Nov. 15 election will allow a new fire commission to set a mill rate, which would pay for fire service. The borough would be issue a contract to the nonprofit Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Association, dependent on the association being certified by the state fire marshal’s office.
A civil complaint, unrelated to Cash’s ordinance, was filed by Two Rivers resident Don McKee Dec. 27 asking the Alaska Superior Court to overturn to the election certification. McKee filed the complaint on behalf of other residents, citing that the borough and the nonprofit misinformed voters on the nature of election. His complaint also cites that an error in a Nov. 13 News-Miner story, independent of a large legal notice published by the borough, caused some residents to miss voting in the election.
McKee’s complaint includes that property owners who don’t live in the proposed boundaries were unable to vote. Borough code, however, states that only residents in service areas can vote in those elections. The borough code also outlines specific processes for service area elections, including an absentee election format.
McKee calls the inability for all property owners to vote on the fire service area “taxation without representation.”
Lanien Livingston, the borough’s public information officer, said the borough administration is working on a response.
“The complaint has been received and is currently under review,” Livingston said.
Borough administration still plans to move forward with appointing a board of commissioners.
“Borough Administration is going through the commissioner nomination process,” Livingston said. “We are happy to have received numerous applications, and they are under review.”
McKee’s complaint asks the court for an injunction on the commissioner appointment process.
Once commissioners are selected, work begins on the new service area.
“The commission would then meet with Administration and determine the level of service, review budgets, and make recommendations to the Mayor, which would then go to the Borough Assembly,” Livingston said.
