The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted an ordinance Thursday in a 6-3 vote that would provide a new avenue for nonprofits and other charitable organizations to appeal tax exemption determinations outside of Alaska Superior Court.

Under the new ordinance, the Board of Equalization would be able to hear appeals from nonprofits in a way similar to how they deal with appeals from senior citizens and disabled veterans. Appealing directly to the courts remains an option.

