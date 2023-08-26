The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopted an ordinance Thursday in a 6-3 vote that would provide a new avenue for nonprofits and other charitable organizations to appeal tax exemption determinations outside of Alaska Superior Court.
Under the new ordinance, the Board of Equalization would be able to hear appeals from nonprofits in a way similar to how they deal with appeals from senior citizens and disabled veterans. Appealing directly to the courts remains an option.
“Going to court is very expensive for nonprofits,” said Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, the ordinance’s main co-sponsors. “I think we have an excellent board of equalization and with the right kind of training, they could do this just as well.”
Assemblymembers Barbara Haney, Jimi Cash and Aaron Lojewski were fellow co-sponsors.
Wilson said she brought the ordinance forward after receiving calls from nonprofits that their property was suddenly being taxed and “they didn’t understand why.”
Chief of Staff Jim Williams, sitting in for Borough Mayor Ward, said the mayor’s office has been just as frustrated with the process. However, Ward sponsored a substitute ordinance that would create a new board of appeals with a dedicated set of volunteers with a legal or adjudication mindset.
Williams acknowledged Ward had sponsored a similar board of appeals three years ago, which the Assembly at the time voted down. Board members would have been appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the Assembly.
The concept would be that given the sensitive nature of tax law and nonprofits, creating a board that had knowledge and ability would provide a more equitable solution.
Cheryl Markwood, a board of equalization member, said she favored the original ordinance and believes the board can handle the additional responsibilities.
“It provides a reasonable solution to determining a nonprofit’s appeals,” Markwood said. “There is no viable reason to deny the process to nonprofits who play a vital role in our community. It makes reasonable sense to shift this process to the board of equalization.”
Markwood said the board already receives annual training from state assessors, the borough assessor, borough clerk and has its own attorney to assist with procedural matters and drafting of facts and findings.
Nonprofit testimony and concerns
Examples include True North Church being taxed on 16 of its 18 acres of property on College Road, with new tax rates now impeding members’ ability to build a new church building.
Mark Zweifel, True North Church’s pastor, said his church has paid $148,000 over four years in property taxes and has paid under protest. It’s logged much of its 18 acres, spent $4 million on improvements and $750,000 on engineering designs for a church building and an 18-acre master plan.
Zweifel said the assessor’s office did provide $20,000 in tax relief, but kept firm that its decision was final.
“The assessor told us to come speak with her after we completed our building,” Zweifel said. “That’s when I started calling assemblymembers.”
He added court fees could cost at least $145,000
The Pleasant Valley Community Association reported that some of its property, where a free store once stood before it was burned down in the 2021 string of arsons, became taxed because of its now-vacant status.
“I have never heard of something like that being done,” Wilson said.
Wayne Shea, president of the Pleasant Valley Community Association, said the new tax bill in 2022 “put the wind of out of our sails on that.”
“The assessor’s office said since the building burnt down, we weren’t using the land for the purpose we were using it for and will charge us taxes,” Shea said. “If we weren’t paying that money, we would probably be putting up a building at this time.”
In addition to the now-vacant lot, the association operates the Pleasant Valley Community Center and a ball field, both of which have a tax exemption. The ball field accrues some tax because of an Alaska Communications signal tower on 15 square feet, which has been paid by for the company.
Shea said in the past his organization only had Superior Court as an option or to pay under protest. With the new ordinance, he said, nonprofits have a peaceable solution outside court.
Nadine Winters, executive director of Fairbanks Neighborhood Housing Services, said it appears the assessor’s office has taken a narrow view of tax policy on otherwise unchanged tax laws, including a perceived inability to fundraise on nonprofit property. Winters said a nonprofit’s inability to fundraise causes issues in and of itself.
“Just the chilling effect of suggesting you cannot do that seems like a different planet,” Winters said.
Winters asked to have the ordinance sent back to committee for a fuller discussion behind perceived case law and underlying concerns about property tax inequities.
Assessor’s assessment
Cecily Manning, the borough assessor, cautioned that if the board of equalization makes a wrong ruling or misclassification of a taxable property, the decision could trigger a letter of major error from the Alaska state assessor’s office.
“We would have to reimburse the state any money out of our already diminished maximum taxable value,” Manning said. “Each situation is heard differently, but it could cost the borough some money if these issues were to occur.”
She added that issue already exists if she mistakenly exempted a property.
Manning told the Assembly the property owners who file exemptions “have the burden to prove they are entitled to that exemption.”
“As the assessor, I am required to follow the law and the law was applied appropriately in the cases it was called for,” Manning said.
Williams agreed, noting it’s a case of “how people feel things should be and following the law.”
“As the administration, we need to follow the law,” Williams said.
Postponement request rejected
Ward on Thursday submitted a request to the Assembly to postpone the ordinance and refer it back to the Assembly finance committee for further discussion.
“There are a number of things in tonight’s testimony that the mayor needs to sort through, which exemptions should be heard and which should not be,” Williams said. He added Ward was “patently non-supportive” of the original ordinance.
“He believes there is a better path and wants to open up that dialogue,” Williams said. “Another couple weeks isn’t going to impact that decision because applications for exemptions aren’t for a couple of months.”
Wilson and others disagreed with the concept of another board, especially one where members might be appointed by the mayor, a concept that would make it appear to be another arm of the administration.Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher motioned to have it postponed, citing a need for additional information and dialogue. She added she appreciated Wilson’s ordinance as a response to an ongoing perceived problem.
“I think there is a lot of fear, distrust and hurt and worry from these missions that no longer are able to provide these services because they haven’t budgeted for this tax surprise,” Fletcher said. “But this doesn’t address the underlying problem and that needs more work.”
Fletcher said she had concerns that if it passed, nonprofits will believe it a solution that weighs in their favor, when the board of equalization could just uphold the assessor’s decision.
“I do think if we had more time to digest the concerns from legal … would like a little more time that we are getting this right, I think we could,” Fletcher said. She added there’s the real chance that Ward could veto the ordinance.Assemblymember David Guttneberg agreed with the need to postpone in order to better explore all information. However, he stressed the Assembly should not be deterred by whether the mayor would veto an item.
Fletcher’s motioned failed in a 4-5 vote, with Cash, Wilson, Lojewski, Haney and Brett Rotermund voting no.Wilson and her co-sponsors disagreed with a postponement, citing the need for immediate action.
“Nonprofits need answers now,” Wilson said. “Does it fix the real problem, no, but the total problem is that we have an assessor who has decided a very narrow way of what exclusivity means. What this does is instead of being one person’s definition, an appeal goes to a person who has more people on it who have different ways of looking at things.”
The original ordinance passed in a 6-3 vote, with Fletcher, Kristan Kelly and Mindy O’Neall voting no.
Lojewski, the presiding officer, called the vote the right decision. He added that the current board of equalization versus creating a new appeals board provides an equitable “checks and balances” system.
“From my perspective, the big question was if there is an error made at the assessor’s office, how can that be corrected,” Lojewski said. “The cost to go superior court is a fairly onerous cost to bear. By creating this board of equalization process, it’s much more reasonable.”Ward said Friday the Assembly’s vote made it clear it “has support to make these changes without the support of the Administration.”“I am disappointed that the Assembly was not interested in referring this item to another committee meeting for additional discussion on local appeal processes for tax exemptions with the Administration,” Ward said. “Nonetheless the Administration will work to implement these changes.”