Attorneys presented opening arguments Tuesday in the trial of two Nenana women, a mother and daughter, accused of financially defrauding their elderly neighbor in a real estate deal.
Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, are charged with one felony count of scheming to defraud more than $10,000 and one felony count of theft involving more than $25,000.
Prosecuting attorney Tylor Schmitt told jurors in her opening argument that Moyle and Williams used their trust with Mae Jensen, who was 74 years old at the time, to steal her home. Both defendants knew taxes were not owed on Jensen’s home — which is something Jensen did not know — and they convinced her to sell her home, valued at $71,000, to them for approximately $6,500, Schmitt told the jury.
Vickie Moyle’s lawyer, Amy Welch, told the jury that Jensen and Moyle were longtime, close, personal friends. The city of Nenana did not collect property taxes for 30 years, and in 2019 sent statements to residents notifying them of owed taxes. There was a $64,000 question mark hanging over Jensen’s property, Welch said. The city never notified landowners that they did not owe back taxes in the hope that people would voluntarily pay them, Welch said. Jensen was already looking at moving into Meda Lord Senior Center, a low-rent apartment facility run by the Interior Regional Housing Authority, and Moyle and Williams told Jensen they would pay the difference between the value of the property and the taxes owed, Welch told the jury.
After the state’s investigation of the fraud claims, the city of Nenana made it clear it was not not going to collect back property taxes. Jensen, Moyle and Williams were unable to find a solution where Moyle and Williams could keep the house, so Jensen sold her property to a third party in 2021, Welch told jurors.
Annie Williams’ lawyer, Kenneth Covell, in his opening statement, told the Fairbanks jury: “The state’s case is clear as mud.”
The state’s first witness, Mae Jensen, testified that while she remembers having an agreement with Moyle and Williams in 2019, she was unclear on what the agreement was. She testified that it was her idea to move into Meda Lord and that Moyle was her friend.
Hannah Filardi, a former Nenana city clerk, testified that in 2019 the city was in debt and was looking into enforcing property taxes in order to obtain grants and debt forgiveness from the state. She testified that the city was not sending out foreclosure notices at that time. The city sent Mae Jensen a property tax statement of how much Jensen owed in May 2019, she testified.
In early August 2019, Williams came to the clerk’s office to ask how much Jensen owed on the home. Williams said she wanted to help prevent Jensen from losing her home, Filardi said. A few weeks later, Williams came to the clerk’s office to tell Filardi that Jensen was exempt from property taxes due to an elder exemption and a statute of limitations in which taxes cannot be charged further back than six years.
Filardi testified that she was under the impression that Williams knew more about tax law and that Filardi needed to investigate further. At the end of August, Williams came to the clerk’s office again to ask how much Jensen owed on water and sewer payments so Jensen’s water wouldn’t be shut off. In mid-September, Williams told Filardi that Jensen’s home was now hers and no taxes were owed on the house.
Filardi testified that she became concerned when two Nenana residents asked her why the city foreclosed on Jensen’s home — something that the city had not done.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com