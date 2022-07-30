At the Chena River Flood Control Project open house, the Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District highlighted both the dam’s history and the ongoing construction to shore up a four-and-a-half mile section of the eight-mile structure.

It’s one of the largest civil projects USACE has invested in, according to Steve Howard, chief of the project management section.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags

Recommended for you