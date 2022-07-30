At the Chena River Flood Control Project open house, the Army Corps of Engineers Alaska District highlighted both the dam’s history and the ongoing construction to shore up a four-and-a-half mile section of the eight-mile structure.
It’s one of the largest civil projects USACE has invested in, according to Steve Howard, chief of the project management section.
“It’s a mega-project because of the scope and size of the project,” Howard said. “The project consists of constructing a barrier wall through the crust of the dam to depths of 60 feet and will be 22 inches thick.”
The wall will be mostly cement mixture, he said.
UASCE awarded the project bid to Florida-based Bauer Foundation Corp. in August 2021.
Howard said USACE has been planning the dam modification for years, since it released its “chief’s report,” or feasibility study report, in May 2019.
“It took a couple years to get to that point,” Howard said. “We then started design in 2020 before awarding the project the next year.”
“The feasibility study determined that the area was the only part that needed additional reinforcement,” Howard said.
Work crews are bulldozing the top layer of the earthen dam to increase the contractor’s work space. Then they will loosen the soil using a giant spiral-shaped auger to depths of up to 65 feet.
Using heavy machinery, Bauer construction crews cut trenches in the dam’s center and fill it with the cement mixture.
The new barrier wall will stop “backward erosion and add piping to keep the dam structure sound while retaining water.”
The total project cost is $148 million, including the $75.5 million paid to Bauer for the work.
In addition to strengthening the dam’s infrastructure, the project will extend its lifespan “well into the foreseeable future.”
“We don’t have an exact figure on its lifespan, and obviously regular maintenance and repair does need to occur in order to keep it operating the way it’s intended,” Howard said.
The dam was built from 1973 to 1979 following the Aug. 12, 1967, flood that devastated downtown Fairbanks.
The project is expected to take four years to complete, with the occasional impact and closure to some popular recreation areas in the flood control project. But without the dam, Howard said one thing is obvious: another event like 1967 could occur.
“We would see potential flooding in downtown Fairbanks,” Howard said.
For new residents or younger generations, it’s an important message to get across, said USACE spokesperson John Budnick.
“We are trying to get that into people’s consciousness with events like an open house,” Budnick said.
The dam has prevented at least 30 flood events since its creation, including 1986, 1992 and 2000.
Flood control isn’t the only role the Chena River Flood Control Project plays. It’s more obvious feature is the recreational opportunities that created the Chena Lake Recreational Area.
“The recreation area was created directly from the creation of the dam,” said Jessica Prince, Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Chena Lake Recreation Area manager.
Prince said the lake was once the gravel pits used in the dam’s construction.
“At the end of collecting all that material, they created shores and islands and turned it into the Chena Lake,” Prince said. “The recreation area would not be here if not for the construction of the dam.”
Prince said the borough was instrumental in the dam’s construction.
“Back when the dam was being planned, the borough worked with the Army Corps of Engineers to get all the appropriate land for the dam and flood plain,” Prince said. “The dam has protected Fairbanks since it was created, so reinforcing means continued protection.”
USACE started work on the Chena Lake Recreation Area in 1983 and completed it in 1984.
The borough has responsibility for operation and maintenance of the levee and drainage channels, a role assumed in 1987.
Over the decades, other recreation elements were added, including bike paths and visitor kiosks.
“The Corps of Engineers works recreation into their various projects,” said Lee Williams, FNSB Park and Recreation’s riverside superintendent. “It’s an important element here. The dam is here to protect the area, and the result of it gives us a recreation area to enjoy. It’s an awesome partnership.”