The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service will hold a workshop for certified pesticide applicators Wednesday and Thursday, March 30 and 31, via Zoom.
The Alaska Certified Pesticide Applicator Workshop will run from 8 a.m. to noon each day. It is a professional development opportunity that provides continuing education units for individuals to maintain their certification. Different topics such as insect and rodent control, invasive species management and pest control technology will be covered. Participants can register for one or both days.
The cost is $30 per day. Separate registration is required for each day at bit.ly/PSEPtraining. The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 29. For more information, contact Phil Kaspari at 907-895-4215 or pnkaspari@alaska.edu.
AARP Alaska and UAF Cooperative Extension are teaming up to offer a five-part series of online gardening classes. The classes will be online via Zoom and live on AARP’s Facebook page.
Classes will be held Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon and will feature a different speaker and topic. You can register for one or all of the classes by clicking the link on each class.
• On Thursday, March 30, learn to start seeds.
• The April 6 workshop features container gardening.
• On April 13, learn to grow and cook with herbs.
• The April 20 workshop will discuss growing vegetables.
• The April 27 presentation will go over adaptive gardening practices to accommodate the aches and pains of aging.
Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made in advance to DeShana York at ddyork@alaska.edu or 907-786-6330. For more information, contact DeShana York at ddyork@alaska.edu or 907-786-6330, or Katie Severin at kseverin@aarp.org or 907-268-8512.