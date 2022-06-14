The quick thinking of a neighbor saved the life of an elderly person during a structure fire Friday, according to Fire Chief Scott Raygor.
“One elderly resident inside of the trailer home was unable to get herself out and was rescued from the kitchen window by a neighbor prior to the fire department’s arrival,” Raygor said by email Monday. “The occupant was very fortunate for the quick actions of their neighbor.”
Fairbanks firefighters responded to the structure fire Friday evening in the Lakeview Terrace neighborhood after receiving reports of a shed catching fire. By the time firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had spread to a mobile home, pickup truck and small camper, triggering a request for mutual aid.
“Once the battalion chief learned that multiple items were on fire, they upgraded the call to an echo structure fire, and University and Fort Wainwright fire departments were requested,” said Communications Director Teal Soden by email Monday.
Raygor said no injuries were reported, but the trailer had been occupied when the fire started. The resident was rescued by a good Samaritan.
A video of the fire posted by the Fairbanks Firefighters Union detailed firefighters having to adjust to difficult situations, including the lack of fire hydrants in the area. Firefighters had to selectively apply water until water tenders could arrive on scene to act as a backup.
Raygor said water tenders can hold up to between 2,000 and 3,000 gallons of water and that the lack of water “hampered firefighting efforts for 20 to 25 minutes.”
Mutual aid was requested, but multiple agencies were forced to decline due to staffing shortages.
“FFD’s tender was there, but the difficulty in this incident was that, with the exception of Ester Fire Department, no other mutual aid fire department was able to send a tender,” Raygor said.
Once a water tender arrived, Fairbanks firefighters pushed toward the remains of the mobile home’s front deck and front door, and into the structure’s interior.
The trailer, truck and shed are considered total losses, Raygor said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.