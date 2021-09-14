Alaska State Troopers

A 76-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Steese Highway, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were dispatched to mile 94 of the Steese Highway about 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The investigation revealed that the motorcycle rider, Fredrick Schenk, was attempting to pass a truck that was making a turn, troopers said, when the collision occurred.

After approximately 1½ hours of life saving measures performed by good Samaritans at the scene, Schenk succumbed to his injuries, the statement read. Schenk’s next of kin has been notified.

