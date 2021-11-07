Safeway shooting

Fairbanks police detective Gerrit Butler, right, walks out of Safeway Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, while investigating a fatal shooting at the grocery store located at 3627 Airport Way in Fairbanks, Alaska.

 Gary Black/News-Miner

One man is dead after a Sunday night shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 6:42 p.m. Sunday evening at Safeway, located at 3625 Airport Way, according to Fairbanks police officials.

At the scene, police located two victims who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman was injured, according to police. The woman is expected to survive.

“FPD officers and other area law enforcement agencies responded and located two victims that had been shot. Both were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital,” a press release stated.

A male suspect turned himself in to police and requested an attorney shortly after the shooting occurred, police said.

Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area as an investigation continues. No other details have been made public.

At the scene, a large section of parking lot was cordoned off from the public as police recorded the entryway for evidence.

