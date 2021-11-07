top story One man dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Fairbanks grocery store Liv Clifford Liv Clifford Author email Nov 7, 2021 Nov 7, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fairbanks police detective Gerrit Butler, right, walks out of Safeway Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, while investigating a fatal shooting at the grocery store located at 3627 Airport Way in Fairbanks, Alaska. Gary Black/News-Miner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save One man is dead after a Sunday night shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store, authorities said.The shooting was reported at about 6:42 p.m. Sunday evening at Safeway, located at 3625 Airport Way, according to Fairbanks police officials.At the scene, police located two victims who had been shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another woman was injured, according to police. The woman is expected to survive.“FPD officers and other area law enforcement agencies responded and located two victims that had been shot. Both were transported to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital,” a press release stated. A male suspect turned himself in to police and requested an attorney shortly after the shooting occurred, police said.Authorities have asked the public to avoid the area as an investigation continues. No other details have been made public.At the scene, a large section of parking lot was cordoned off from the public as police recorded the entryway for evidence. Contact Liv Clifford at 459-7582, lclifford@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMcrime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liv Clifford Author email Recommended for you Submit your news & photos Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community. Submit here Newsletter Sign up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news, as it happens, in your in-box Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists