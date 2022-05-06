One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Friday afternoon in downtown Fairbanks, authorities said.
The shooting was reported about 2:25 p.m. Friday on First Avenue and Cushman Street near the SpringHill Suites by Marriott, according to data from PulsePoint. A witness on scene reported that the two men had gotten into an altercation before the shooting took place.
The shooting victim was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead, Fairbanks Police Deputy Chief Richard Sweet told the News-Miner. A male suspect is in police custody.
A bystander reported hearing five to six shots and described the victim as an approximately 30-year-old male. Shell casings and a large bloodstain were visible on sidewalk between the hotel and Cushman Street.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.