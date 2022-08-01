A solo all-terrain vehicle collision claimed the life of a Fairbanks man Friday night and sent a second man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch.
According to the report, troopers and emergency medical service responded to a report of an accident on Miller Hill Road in Fairbanks at 11:50 p.m. Kevin Maher, 42, of Fairbanks, was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.