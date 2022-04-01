Downtown parking was a point of concern between the Downtown Association and the city of Fairbanks as the city council weighed priorities for an upcoming economic plan by a Fairbanks North Star Borough consultant.
David van den Berg, the association’s executive director, highlighted parking as a particular priority at city council work session Monday.
“The daily grind is parking enforcement and that is unfortunately how most people experience downtown. They get a $93 ticket or there’s a rash of ticketing because people are 18 inches off the curb,” van den Berg said.
Golden Heart Parking Service oversees and enforces parking regulations in the downtown area and the city’s parking garage. While parking falls under the city’s scope, as an independent entity Golden Heart is required to be self-sustaining and doesn’t receive city resources.
Its area of control includes the north side of Eighth Avenue from Barnette Street to Noble Street, then north on Noble to the Chena River, including Griffin Park, then west along the south bank of the Chena River to Wickersham, then south on Wickersham to Fifth Avenue, then east on Fifth Avenue to Barnette Street, then south on Barnette Street to Eighth Avenue.
Van den Berg said the city needs to revisit the parking service’s boundaries, as well as the scope of its powers to issue tickets.
Mayor Jim Matherly said he has spoken to the parking service in the past to relax its ticketing of vehicles parked 18 inches off the curb.
Alaska state standards typically require passenger vehicles to be parked within 12 inches of the curb or road.
City Engineer Bob Pristasch noted the curbs are exactly 18 inches from the curb face, so drivers can easily tell how close or far they are parked.
The city, he said, has relaxed parking standards but noted safety becomes a concern if a driver parks farther out.
“If you’re two feet away from the curb, it’s a different story, but we asked them to not go gung-ho on 18 inches if they can,” Matherly said. “We advised them to have more discretion when it comes to 18 inches.”
Resident Wade Callick said at Monday’s regular council meeting he received three tickets for parking on the street over a 24-hour period in the 300 block of Third Avenue while it was covered in snow. When he came out to unbury it, he said he found his windshield cleared so a ticket could be placed.
In an area dominated by signs indicating when and where to park, he said, there was no indicator saying he couldn’t park at that spot.
Meanwhile, a few blocks away, two snowed-in trailers have been parked all winter long, with no sign of being towed away.
Matherly said he’s had to deal with ticket complaints and towing throughout the winter. When it comes to 24-hour on street parking a “hit or miss” situation. He added he’d look at what signs are available and attempt to waive the three tickets in a row.
But the issue remains that some times people are ticketed and others aren’t.
“You can’t ticket every single person because there are too many cars,” Matherly said.
Another common issue includes tickets for expired license plate tags; Golden Heart fines are $13 less than what drivers face from an Alaska State Trooper (which is $90).