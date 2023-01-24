More than 30 people crammed into a Fairbanks courtroom Monday for the first day of sentencing of Jamison Gallion, the Two Rivers arsonist.
Gallion, who was 17 years old at the time, caused a reign of terror in Two Rivers from May 11 to Aug. 23, 2021, setting fire to the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, the Two Rivers Community Association Building, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, the historic Two Rivers Lodge, and five residences on Chena Hot Springs Road.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Gallion on Aug. 27, 2021, after surveillance footage taken Aug. 22 showed him filling a fuel container at Chena Hot Springs Gas, an hour before he set the Two Rivers Lodge on fire.
During the course of the investigation, witnesses identified Gallion as being at the scene of three of the fires. An investigation of the teen’s cell phone revealed a search history of questions including, “What will happen if you are arrested for arson as a minor,” “What will happen if you are arrested for arson” and “Can police find me by my mobile number.”
Gallion was charged as adult with 23 crimes, including arson, burglary, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.
In May and June of 2022, he pled guilty to five counts of second-degree arson, four counts of second-degree burglary, seven counts of criminal mischief, and one count of second-degree terroristic threatening. The state dismissed the charges of first-degree arson and second-degree terroristic threatening as a result.
According to charging documents, the fires caused approximately $1 million worth of property damage.
Wearing T-shirts that read “Two Rivers Strong,” Donald and Virginia McKee addressed the courtroom first.
Donald McKee, whose home Gallion reduced to rubble, encouraged Judge Paul Lyle to give Gallion the maximum possible sentence.
“There are only two places Jamison should ever be — prison and then hell,” Donald said.
Virginia McKee said she woke up at 2:07 a.m. on July 3, 2021, when she heard a whooshing noise in her home. She and her family escaped the home, she said. She made four trips back inside in the eight minutes that followed to rescue her tenant and pets and remove a few items. Gallion destroyed priceless family heirlooms, including the helmet her grandfather wore in Europe during World War II, she said.
The McKee’s had an apartment on their property where their friend, Margaret, lived. She told the courtroom about her life at the time of the fire — she had just retired after a career as a middle school teacher, she was debt free, she looked forward to spending time with her elderly mother, and she lived in a home with belongings that brought her great joy, she said.
“I’ll never forget standing in the dark in my nightgown watching our lives go up in flames,” Margaret said. “Your actions destroyed my physical, emotional and financial security,” she told Gallion.
Robert Sugden, the pastor of Two Rivers Community Church of the Nazarene and the facility manager for the Two Rivers Community Center, spoke on behalf of the Pleasant Valley Community Association. Sugden told the courtroom that the Two Rivers community walked in fear for more than three months because of Gallion.
“I look forward to spending eternity with you in heaven, but as a Christian, you need to understand consequences must take place as a result of action,” Sugden said to Gallion. “You can be forgiven for your sins but that does not negate the horror you caused and the pain you caused.”
Sentencing continues Wednesday
Gallion faces between four and seven years with a potential maximum of 20 years for each count of first-degree arson. He faces one to three years of incarceration with a potential maximum of 10 years for each count of second-degree arson and finally, zero to two years with a potential maximum of five years for his crimes of burglary and criminal mischief.
Judge Lyle decided to merge two counts of second-degree arson with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief for Gallion’s crimes at the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store and the Pleasant Valley Community Center. Lyle also merged three counts of second-degree arson with third-degree criminal mischief for Gallion’s crimes at the Grange Hall Community Center, the Wagon’s North Trading Post and a residence at 3838 Chena Hot Springs Road.
In addition to statements made by the victims, Lyle will consider 15 community letters, Gallion’s diploma and certifications of accomplishments while in jail, Gallion’s apology letter to the victims and his letter to the judge when it comes time to sentence.
The hearing will continue at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lyle’s courtroom.