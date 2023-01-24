More than 30 people crammed into a Fairbanks courtroom Monday for the first day of sentencing of Jamison Gallion, the Two Rivers arsonist.

Gallion, who was 17 years old at the time, caused a reign of terror in Two Rivers from May 11 to Aug. 23, 2021, setting fire to the Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, the Two Rivers Community Association Building, the Grange Hall Community Center, Wagon’s North Trading Post, the historic Two Rivers Lodge, and five residences on Chena Hot Springs Road.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com