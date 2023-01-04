First Student

News-Miner

First Student school buses line up outside Joy Elementary School at the end of the school day Friday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2018.

 News-Miner

A part of the old First Student school bus depot on Helmericks Avenue went up in smoke as 2022 came to an end.

According to city spokesperson Teal Soden, Fairbanks Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene around 10:50 p.m. Saturday after one of four structures on the complex caught fire.

