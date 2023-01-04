A part of the old First Student school bus depot on Helmericks Avenue went up in smoke as 2022 came to an end.
According to city spokesperson Teal Soden, Fairbanks Fire Department firefighters arrived on scene around 10:50 p.m. Saturday after one of four structures on the complex caught fire.
“The one that had the fire was a central one that was primarily the main bus storage building with attached mechanic shop and general business office,” Soden said.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the office portion of the building.
“The general business office is a total loss,” Soden said.
Soden said multiple agencies in addition to the city fire department responded to the fire. University Fire Department and Fort Wainwright Fire Department all had apparatus on scene. FWFD had an engine and battalion chief on scene, UFD had an engine, battalion chief and fire marshal on scene, and there were six FFD units on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Soden said while the gate around the structure was locked, “The building was not secured well, if at all.”
First Student closed out the depot as its contract with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District came to an end in June 2021. The district inked a new student transportation deal with Durham School Services in 2020.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.