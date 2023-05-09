Oil and gas companies defended their position against a proposed bill that changes oil and gas production taxes during a Senate Finance Committee hearing last week.
Senate Bill 114, sponsored by the Senate Rules Committee, would close the S Corporation (S-Corp) tax loophole. S-Corp oil companies like Hilcorp Inc do not pay an income tax to the state, but publicly traded companies like ConocoPhillips and Alaska Airlines do.
SB 114 would require S-Corps that make $4 million annually in profits to pay a 9.4% tax, which would only apply to the profits over $4 million. The bill also reduces the per-barrel break for companies by $3 per barrel of oil but only at certain price thresholds.
Another bill, SB 122, modifies Alaska’s corporate income tax laws and “apportion income from highly digitized businesses based on the sales factor alone, to ensure that income earned in Alaska is subject to Alaska’s corporate income tax,” according to the bill’s sponsor statement.
The Department of Revenue estimates the changes could generate up to $1.1 billion next fiscal year, a much needed boost for the state’s precarious budget position.
The bill has received significant pushback from industry stakeholders.
Officials from ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobile Alaska and Hilcorp stressed the need for continued lower taxes as they listed the assets and wells they had in operation.
Luke Sauiger, Hilcorp’s senior vice president, noted his company employs 1,100 people in Alaska and has made major investments over the two decades. Hilcorp owns major investments on both the North Slope and in Cook Inlet.
“Hilcorp is proud to have played a role in helping to keep the lights and heat on in Alaska, and we look forward to an important role continuing to fuel Alaskan homes and businesses,” Sauiger said.
Sauiger said its Alaska investments make up 60% of the company’s assets, and it plans to invest $1 billion into Cook Inlet alone over the next five years, including new exploratory wells and offshore platforms to find new natural gas deposits.
Sauiger noted that 2019 Department of Revenue projections called for declining oil production in Prudhoe Bay by 2029 before Hilcorp purchased BP Alaska’s remaining assets in 2020. Projections in 2022 reversed the trend, creating a “wedge” that boosts production outcomes by 770 million barrels. Saugier said he couldn’t provide a dollar amount because it would assume a per-barrel price point.
A bill like SB 114, he said, causes “great concern because if these bills or components in them were to pass, Hilcorp would be forced to scale back operations in Alaska, especially in the Cook Inlet.”
Hilcorp’s status as a private “family owned … nimbler” company means it has fewer resources than larger publicly traded corporations but less pressure due to a lack of shareholders. Instead of “leveling the playing field” SB 114 would drive away smaller companies.
“Small and nimble S-Corps are the future of Cook Inlet investment,” Sauiger said. “SB 114 and SB 122 drive this much-needed investment elsewhere.”
He added that the bills single out Hilcorp from other S-Corporations and that it could take its investments to nine other states.
Sen. Lyman Hoffman (D-Bethel) called the statement a “veiled threat” and questioned where dollars were going since Hilcorp bought BP’s assets.
“There has been significant reduction by Hilcorp ... and the fact of the matter is the direction of Hilcorp is the wrong direction,” Hoffman said. “You have an obligation to your existing contracts to do more exploring and that has not been met.”
He added previous promises have not held up, and that taking over BP assets as a private corporation reduces state revenue.
Hoffman also noted from his perspective that SB 21, a law enacted a decade ago reducing oil taxes on the premise of more oil production, has failed to yield any results.
According to Department of Revenue documents, oil averaged 546,000 barrels a day in Fiscal Year 2014, most of it from North Slope fields. By Fiscal Year 2022, which ended June 30, it was at 485,000 barrels a day.
“We need to reevaluate where we are and whether we are getting our fair share,” Hoffman said.
Todd Griffith, president of ExxonMobil Alaska, along with Walt Bass and Barry Romberg from ConocoPhillips, also claimed the oil tax credit reduction would jeopardize their Alaska operations.
Griffith said he found it difficult to believe Alaska would modify the tax credit even as oil production “faces such strong headwinds.”
Griffith said SB 114 appears to have been fast-tracked to solely meet short-term fiscal goals compared to SB 21’s 50 hearings, and turns the state’s policy for encouraging more development on its face.
“Senate Bill 114 will not lead to more jobs, more investment or more production, nor will it lead to more sustainable, long-term revenue,” Griffith said. “It only aids those who oppose investment in Alaska.”
He added if taxes increase, ExxonMobil’s investment opportunities “are diminished.”
Hoffman took offense to Griffith’s statement that SB 114 was introduced “because we (the state) have more money to spend.”
“That is clearly not my intent ... I’m here to look at what is our fair take on the North Slope for oil,” Hoffman said.
Bill Cline with consulting firm GaffneyCline said SB 114’s impact would generate $400 million, a drop compared to a single new development that would bring in $500 million during peak production. The state would also benefit from related economic activity during its build for oil projects such as Willow and Pikka.
“In my view, the proposed tax changes will likely not lead to material reduction of existing production,” Cline said. “There is a downside risk if the tax change discourages substantial new developments as the state revenue lost may be materially greater than the incremental tax generated from existing production.”