Oil and gas royalties, taxes and lease payments contributed to more than $1 billion in revenue for Alaska in fiscal 2021, Natural Resources officials told lawmakers Friday.
“The active management of the state’s oil and gas resources is a tremendous source of revenue for Alaska and is responsible for energy security for our country,” said John Crowther, deputy commissioner for the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Crowther and other DNR officials discussed Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s fiscal year 2023 budget with House lawmakers on the Natural Resources Subcommittee.
The governor’s proposed operating budget for DNR is $189 million, which is a 2.9% increase over this fiscal year.
Optimizing Alaska’s natural resources continues to be the major goal of the department, Crowther said, noting pressure from the federal government to restrict exploration and drilling on federal lands in Alaska.
Crowther, along with Hayley Paine, deputy director for the Division of Oil and Gas, provided some key metrics on the energy industry in Alaska.
In fiscal 2021, DNR’s Division of Oil and Gas issued and managed about 1,860 leases and licenses that covered 3.8 million acres in Alaska.
Officials reported robust activities in legacy fields largely due to the modernization of processing facilities. Production in fiscal 2021 was up slightly from 2020, after several years of declines on the North Slope. Production was up by 2%, or 10,000 barrels of oil per day.
In addition, two permits were issued on state lands for geothermal projects, reflecting an effort to diversify energy supplies in Alaska.
Raser Power Systems at Mount Spurr and GeoAlaska at Northwest Mount Spurr, both in the Aleutian Islands, received prospecting permits for geothermal projects. A third project by GeoAlaska for South Augustine Island is under consideration.
Coordinating the state’s response to federal actions that manage and restrict oil and gas projects is the Alaska Office of Project Management and Permitting.
DNR officials who testified said the responses take up a major part of staff time.
The office engages with federal agencies to advance the state’s economic interests. The office also is tasked with an online dashboard with information on large resource development projects in Alaska.
“This model is unique to Alaska and offers a level of assurance to the public and companies investing in Alaska that permit reviews are robust and transparent,” Crowther said.
DNR officials also noted the uptick in mining projects in various stages of development. They identified more than a dozen projects planned or active in Alaska.
The increased interest in mining is in response to greater demand for minerals that power clean energy and digital technologies.
DNR’s Division of Mining, Land & Water manages more than 160 million acres, which is comparable in size to California and most of Oregon combined.
In fiscal 2021, the division generated more than $33 million to the state for the use of state lands and waters.
Production of minerals, coal, oil, gas and other natural resources also supported the Alaska Mental Health Trust. Revenues provided $30.1 million in funds for programs in Alaska.