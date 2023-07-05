The Alaska State Troopers have released the names of law enforcement officers who discharged their weapons during a fatal officer-involved shooting in Ester on June 28.
According to the news release, AST Cap. Eric Spitzer, the current commander of the Fairbanks Trooper Post, and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Officer Kelly Copeland both discharged their firearms during a stand off with 54-year-old Ester resident Matthew Heller.
The Alaska State Troopers Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team, a joint law enforcement unit, was attempting to serve a warrant for Heller’s arrest related to an assault.
When SERT officers arrived at Heller’s home, they found he had barricaded his home with sandbags and was heavily armed. Officers attempted to have Heller exit his home and surrender.
Instead, they observed him with multiple firearms, one of which he pointed at SERT officers. Officers fired their weapons at Heller due to the action. Officers attempted life-saving efforts on Heller, but he died on the scene.
According to the Trooper news release, the Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating this incident and will be following an independent review by the the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.