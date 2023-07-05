Alaska State Troopers

The Alaska State Troopers have released the names of law enforcement officers who discharged their weapons during a fatal officer-involved shooting in Ester on June 28.

According to the news release, AST Cap. Eric Spitzer, the current commander of the Fairbanks Trooper Post, and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Officer Kelly Copeland both discharged their firearms during a stand off with 54-year-old Ester resident Matthew Heller.

