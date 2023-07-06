A Fairbanks Fire Department paramedic was killed Saturday following an accident at Harding Lake, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.

Kevin Johnson, a five-year Fairbanks paramedic and driver, was operating a personal watercraft when it became entangled with a boat’s towline that was pulling a water skier.

