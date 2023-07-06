A Fairbanks Fire Department paramedic was killed Saturday following an accident at Harding Lake, according to an Alaska State Trooper report.
Kevin Johnson, a five-year Fairbanks paramedic and driver, was operating a personal watercraft when it became entangled with a boat’s towline that was pulling a water skier.
According to the Trooper report, the boat operator, a trained EMT, along with another off-duty EMT, attempted life-saving methods until an ambulance arrived and transported him to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Johnson was declared dead at the hospital. AST said the investigation was ongoing but have said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.
The Fairbanks Fire Department and city of Fairbanks lamented Johnson’s death via social media Tuesday.
“Kevin was a valued member of our team and of the Fairbanks community,” the city stated. “He we will be greatly missed.”
The Fairbanks Firefighters Union stated that Johnson “had a big personality and a big heart that will be dearly missed.”
People commented on social media Johnson’s professionalism and passion for his job.
Fairbanks resident Olivia Dowling called him “a shining light in our community.”
“We were all so lucky to have someone so passionate, funny and kind among us,” Dowling said.
Dave Frank said he knew Johnson before “he was old enough to dive.”
“He was smart and funny, and he liked giving people a hard time as much as they enjoyed giving it to him,” Frank posted. “He was truly a fine young man, and our community, and the world, is a darker place without him.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.