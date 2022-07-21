In court
Comstock

Two teenagers could be tried separately on accusations of attempted matricide in October after a judge this week postponed their trial for the seventh time.

Harley Hunter Morris, 19, of North Pole, and Ahviana Yvonne Johnkins, 17, of Fairbanks, are accused of luring Johnkins’ mother into the woods near Denali Elementary School and trying to bludgeon her to death with a crowbar. The woman, who survived the attack, reportedly didn’t approve of their relationship.

