Two teenagers could be tried separately on accusations of attempted matricide in October after a judge this week postponed their trial for the seventh time.
Harley Hunter Morris, 19, of North Pole, and Ahviana Yvonne Johnkins, 17, of Fairbanks, are accused of luring Johnkins’ mother into the woods near Denali Elementary School and trying to bludgeon her to death with a crowbar. The woman, who survived the attack, reportedly didn’t approve of their relationship.
Johnkins is being charged as an adult, though she is being held at the Fairbanks Youth Facility. Court documents show that Morris is being held at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.
The incident in June of 2021 left Johnkins’ mother with stitches to her head and teeth that were knocked out, according to court documents.
Morris and Johnkins face charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, unclassified felonies punishable by up to 99 years in prison. Morris faces an additional felony assault charge.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Brent E. Bennett postponed the trial, which was scheduled for Aug. 1, to Oct. 10 at the request of the defense and the approval of the prosecution.
Johnkins has a state-appointed attorney. Morris is being represented by a private attorney, Bill Satterberg.
In April, Bennett signed an order granting a motion to try the teens separately.
Morris’ defense team holds that Johnkins made incriminating statements to the Fairbanks Police Department.
“Morris, on the other hand, exercised his Fifth Amendment rights not to speak with investigators,” the motion reads. “As a co-defendant, Johnkins’ confession inculpating Morris is inherently unreliable.”
In the event that Johnkins’ decides against testifying at trial, her statements cannot be used against Morris, according to his lawyers.
Satteberg said at a March hearing that the motion to sever was done “in an abundance of caution.” The possibility remains that the two suspects will coordinate their defense.
