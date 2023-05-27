Nurses from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital concluded Stroke Awareness Month with educational presentations.

Nellie Toy, a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, and Mary Knight, a registered nurse in the Emergency Room, spoke to elders at a Fairbanks Native Association luncheon on Thursday about the symptoms of strokes and what to do if they notice those symptoms.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.