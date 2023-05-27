Nurses from Fairbanks Memorial Hospital concluded Stroke Awareness Month with educational presentations.
Nellie Toy, a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, and Mary Knight, a registered nurse in the Emergency Room, spoke to elders at a Fairbanks Native Association luncheon on Thursday about the symptoms of strokes and what to do if they notice those symptoms.
The two nurses are part of the stroke committee, which was started at Foundation Health Partners in 2018 to follow the American Heart Association’s initiative for improving stroke care in hospitals.
The stroke committee started by educating nurses about the symptoms of strokes, then expanded that effort to all Fairbanks Health Partners employees. Now, the nurses are speaking to local rotary clubs, health fairs and other community organizations. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Quality Achievement Award for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment in 2021.
Toy and Knight said that one of the reasons they are so passionate about educating people is because they’ve seen a significant increase in stroke patients over the last five years. Knight said that FMH admitted 90 stroke patients in 2019 and 210 stroke patients in 2022.
The nurses explained that there are two kinds of strokes: 80% of people have ischemic strokes, when the blood supply to the brain is blocked by a clot, and 20% of people have hemorrhagic strokes, when a blood vessel bursts in the brain.
Symptoms include the following:
• Dizziness and changes in balance.
• Eye and vision trouble.
“These are not symptoms to ignore when it happens,” Knight said. Stroke symptoms are serious, and they warrant calling 911.
Knight said that when a stroke happens, you have a limited amount of time to get treatment.
“If you don’t get treatment in that short period, there’s nothing medically that can be done,” she said.
The two women said that stroke patients have 4.5 hours to get medical treatment before their symptoms are permanent. If patients don’t get medical help, the symptoms are debilitating, Knight said. Strokes can cause brain damage, disability, and death if untreated.
“Understanding the urgency and getting help is huge,” Knight said.
Knight said that the average stroke patient that comes to FMH within the treatment window comes in 2 hours and 59 minutes after symptoms start. She said that the average stroke patient that comes to FMH after the treatment window comes about two days after symptoms begin.
Toy said ER nurses would much rather have 10 patients come into the ER that were suspected they had a stroke and ruled that out than miss one patient they could have helped.
Toy said if you are helping someone you suspect has a stroke, it is helpful to identify when the last time someone saw them acting normally was, identify what medication they take, and provide medical personnel with that information.
Kelly Atlee, a spokesperson for FHP, said her mom would not have been able to get the medical treatment she needed if Raven Landing residents and herself did not know the signs of a stroke.
A Raven Landing resident called Atlee about a year ago and told her that something seemed wrong with Atlee’s mom, Carolyn French. Atlee said that the acronym BEFAST immediately came to mind when she saw French. Atlee noticed her mom’s balance and speech were abnormal, so she called 911. Her mom was able to get the medical treatment she needed and still has a great quality of life, Atlee said.
FHP partners with Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage through TeleStroke, which gives the ER access to a board-certified neurologist. FHP updated their computerized tomography (CT) machine in 2019 to give patients a more accurate scan of how their brain is doing.
The stroke committee also educates people on the risk factors for strokes and ways they can prevent strokes. Things out of a person’s control, like their age, family history of stroke, race, and gender, are risk factors for strokes. High blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol are factors people can control to prevent having a stroke.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.