It wasn’t the best year for voter turnout. It wasn’t the worst year for voter turnout.
So far, unofficial election results put voter turnout for 2021 at 18.45% but that will change. Fairbanks North Star Borough Clerk April Trickey said she is expecting turnout to hit at least 20% on Tuesday, the last day the borough accepts absentee ballots by mail and the day those ballots along with questioned ballots are to be counted. More than 2,000 ballots are waiting to be processed with ballots arriving to the borough daily.
The high-water mark for voter turnout is about 30%. That was in 2017 when marijuana propositions were on the local ballots.
Voter turnout in the borough is expected to be lower this year than last year, when it was 22.4%, but not as low as 2016 when it was 17.9%, according to numbers provided by Trickey.
In 2019, voter turnout in the borough was 18.7%. In 2018, it was 22.3%.
Typically, the years with a borough mayor’s race on the ballot see a bump in voter turnout but that bump didn’t come this year. Trickey said it’s not clear why — maybe because of Covid-19.
“The trend is typically we have a huge turnout on a borough mayor’s race year,” Trickey said. “The last couple of mayor’s races have been over 20%.”
“I wish it was higher,” she added. “The voter turnout was a little disappointing—the percentage—but I can also understand that because of where our community currently is with Covid. It may be why the turnout was lower than what we have typically seen with a mayor’s race.”
Results show the 2021 three-way race for borough mayor was less competitive than year’s past. Incumbent Bryce Ward dominated his two challengers with a lead of almost 10,000 votes compared with his nearest rival, a Green Party of Alaska candidate who described his occupation as a business development consultant and who worked last year as a political canvasser. The other challenger said taxation is theft and he planned to keep his day job.
One bright spot for election turnout is early voting.
Trickey said more than 1,900 voters took advantage of early voting, which started Sept. 20. Last year, about 1,300 early votes were cast.
“I think it helps a lot with turnout because a lot of people were able to come at their own time,” Trickey said.
Most of the local political races are considered settled except in North Pole where the winner of the mayor’s race is unclear until absentee and questioned ballots are counted on Tuesday. The winner of one seat on the North Pole council is also undecided.
Unofficial election results show that incumbent Mike Welch has a 27-vote lead over his challenger Councilman Thomas McGhee. Trickey said there are 49 pending absentee and questioned ballots so far for the city.
North Pole had one candidate for two seats on the council. One of the seats will be filled by the first qualified write-in candidate with the most votes. The write-in ballots will be reviewed, and the winner will be determined after Tuesday.