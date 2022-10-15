Five companies took a tour of Eielson Air Force Base and the location for its planned commercial nuclear micro-reactor program this week. The reactor is slated to be completed by 2027 and would serve as a model project.

Those companies — NuScale Power, Westinghouse Electric, BWX Technologies, Ultra Safe Nuclear Company (UNSC) and Oklo — also participated in a crowded town hall presentation Thursday night hosted by the Alaska Center for Energy and Power. Representatives from the company gave a snapshot of their advanced micro-reactor concepts and answered questions from the crowd.

