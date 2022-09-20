Micro-reactor

Toshiba Corp. employee Shinichiro Matsuyama explains the 1/25 scale model of Toshiba’s 4-S nuclear reactor at the 17th Toshiba Group Environmental Exhibition in Tokyo. Toshiba has been developing the micro-sized nuclear reactor that is said to be self-sustainable for 30 years without being refueled. At one time, the 4-S was considered for development for use in Galena. News-Miner file photo

Gwen Holdmann will discuss small-scale nuclear energy and its potential in Alaska at a town hall energy discussion at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Noel Wien Library Auditorium in Fairbanks, 1215 Cowles St.

Holdmann, the associate vice chancellor of research, innovation and industry partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, facilitates the Alaska Nuclear Energy Working Group and has explored the use of small-scale nuclear devices as an alternative energy source. Her presentation will provide an overview of those reactors and how they are different from traditional nuclear energy, as well as the advantages, drawbacks and safety record of such technology. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.