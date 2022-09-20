Gwen Holdmann will discuss small-scale nuclear energy and its potential in Alaska at a town hall energy discussion at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Noel Wien Library Auditorium in Fairbanks, 1215 Cowles St.
Holdmann, the associate vice chancellor of research, innovation and industry partnerships at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, facilitates the Alaska Nuclear Energy Working Group and has explored the use of small-scale nuclear devices as an alternative energy source. Her presentation will provide an overview of those reactors and how they are different from traditional nuclear energy, as well as the advantages, drawbacks and safety record of such technology. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.