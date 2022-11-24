A Northway man was arraigned in Fairbanks court Wednesday in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault earlier this month in the small village southeast of Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers and Village Public Safety Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on Nov. 14, according to a trooper dispatch. Subsequent investigation led troopers to obtain a $100,000 arrest warrant for Sheldon Fox II, 42.
Fox was located and arrested Nov. 21. He is charged with kidnapping with the intent to cause injury or sexual assault upon a restrained person, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, violating conditions of release and unlawful contact. He is being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center, according to the trooper dispatch.
Fox was scheduled to be arraigned in Fairbanks District Court Wednesday but refused to participate in the hearing. Fox will be arraigned in Fairbanks Superior Court Nov. 30.
Fox is ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to court records.
