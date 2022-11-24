Alaska State Troopers

A Northway man was arraigned in Fairbanks court Wednesday in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault earlier this month in the small village southeast of Fairbanks.

Alaska State Troopers and Village Public Safety Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress on Nov. 14, according to a trooper dispatch. Subsequent investigation led troopers to obtain a $100,000 arrest warrant for Sheldon Fox II, 42.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com